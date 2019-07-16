Agari Extends Offer to Microsoft Office 365 VARs, Partners, and System Integrators

Two fully-funded, proof-of-value (POV) engagements for Agari Advanced Threat Protection™, which eliminates 99.9 percent of all advanced email attacks that bypass existing defenses, and

Healthy referral fees for partners that move customers past the POV.

"Organizations need next-gen email defenses to help them quickly respond to inbound phishing attacks and business email compromise. Most email security solutions don't do this, and that's why we're making this offer today," said Doug Jones, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, Agari. "To help CISOs overcome this reality, Agari data science and next-gen products block advanced email attacks to the enterprise, resulting in a 99.9 percent 'catch-rate.' Plus our continuous detection and response technology and global SOC network detect and destroy latent threats from Office 365 inboxes."

A trend is emerging that wrests power away from fraudsters and notches up email security to new levels. Companies, like Honeywell , actually are becoming more secure by simplifying their email security infrastructure. They are accomplishing this move by combining Microsoft Office 365 EOP and ATP with Agari Secure Email Cloud. This impactful one-two punch has proven to protect against identity-deception attacks, secure the corporate email sending domain, and detect and respond to threats that have either evaded initial detection or have weaponized post delivery. Combining Office 365 with Agari Secure Email Cloud saves companies precious dollars because this model eliminates the need to budget for a Secure Email Gateway.

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

