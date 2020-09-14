Agari has been honored as the winner of the Best Security Company of the Year at the Annual Cyber Security Awards 2020

Judge Naveen Vasudeva, Founder of The Cyber Paradox, said, "it was an incredibly tough year to win a category. Even being shortlisted was a success this year due to the record number of entries. There were so many categories where the judges struggled to pick a winner. Winning this prestigious award demonstrates innovation and success in the cybersecurity industry."

"We're honored to be recognized alongside an esteemed group of cybersecurity solution providers – truly industry leaders," said Armen L. Najarian, Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "The core of Agari's mission is to ensure humanity prevails over evil. We achieve that mission by serving our customers because they are the visionaries prioritizing the fight against identity-deception-based fraud at their companies. So ultimately this award is a recognition of the trusting partnerships our customers place in Agari, every day."

About the Cyber Security Awards

The Cyber Security Awards are a recognized awards event for the cyber security industry. The event consisted of reception drinks, dinner and entertainment. The cyber security awards is the ideal event to gain recognition for your success within the cyber security industry. At the awards you can expect to network with leading industry professionals from consultancies, technology firms, defense businesses, FTSE 250 and public sector bodies.

About Agari

Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com .

