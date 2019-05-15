Agari joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. This is yet another step towards collaboration that will enable DMARC reporting capabilities for Microsoft Office 365 customers.

"As a Microsoft Partner, Agari actively participates in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to integrate our solutions and share threat intelligence and to provide the perfect complement to Microsoft products," said Armen Najarian, CMO, Agari. "The overwhelming majority of our customers are already using Microsoft and Agari to enable 360-degree protection against advanced email threats, malware and phishing attacks."

Ryan McGee, Director, Microsoft Security Marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to have Agari join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. Our goals are to help customers optimize their email security operations. With Agari's DMARC reporting capabilities, we can now provide our customers with information on DMARC authentication status of their domains."

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

