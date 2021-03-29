Agari Named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the Trusted Email Identity Company, is being acknowledged by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Agari's channel partner program was selected once again for inclusion on this list because of the simplicity of the program, partner profit potential, and a go-to-market structure that is based on channel led priorities.

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list of companies with stellar partner programs," said Tracy Pallas, worldwide vice president of Channel Sales at Agari. "Our partners have been and continue to be vital to Agari's ongoing global growth strategy. We recognize their importance to our growth by creating a program that helps them be successful with existing customers and in attracting new customers. We're in a renaissance period for email security technology solutions, as phishing and brand spoofing scams escalate. Email security has moved back in the center of the bullseye for CISOs at large enterprises."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

