Agari Named Leader in New "Frost Radar: Email Security" Report Based on Growth and Innovation

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the Trusted Email Identity Company™, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has named Agari a leader in the Frost Radar: Email Security report. This ranking is based on having the highest three year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% as well as the company's vision and strategy focused on identity-centric email security solutions.

Email is still the number one threat vector for cyber attacks. Moreover, given the surging trend of working from home and a more mobile workforce, email is now the primary channel for business communication. The email security market has witnessed strong and steady growth for several years, mainly driven by higher-than-expected malware activity, particularly by ransomware and targeted attacks such as business email compromise (BEC) and email account compromise (EAC). In recent years, cybercriminals have increased the sophistication of their attacks and hackers have innovated in their impersonation tactics, including external customers and brand names in their scams.

"Agari's vision and strategy to create identity-centric email security solutions for inbound email has aligned perfectly with the increase in phishing and BEC attacks," said Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The Agari Identity Graph™ and Agari's identity-centric machine learning modeling allows their solution to model the good behavior, thereby detecting the bad behavior to more accurately drive risk scores."

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the email security industry by Frost & Sullivan," said Patrick Peterson, Founder and CEO, Agari. "Every year, the financial losses due to BEC and fraud set a new record, and 2020 was no different. Our ranking in this report showcases how our innovations are leading the industry in stopping advance phishing attacks. We look forward to continuing our mission to ensure humanity prevails over evil."

Agari is the Trusted Email Identity Company™, protecting brands and people from devastating phishing and socially-engineered attacks. Using applied data science and a diverse set of signals, Agari protects the workforce from inbound business email compromise, supply chain fraud, spear phishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Agari also prevents spoofing of outbound email from the enterprise to customers, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity.

