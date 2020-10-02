Agari Raises Awareness of Phishing Attacks that Weaponize Identities

In support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) , Agari has created the Agari Cybersecurity Backpack, which provides digitally the essentials that enterprises need to have a better understanding of their threat landscape and how to defend their entire ecosystem.

Elements of the backpack include access to the following and more:

The latest ACID threat actor dossier on Russian BEC ring Cosmic Lynx



Our most popular case study highlighting how an international bank achieved 97% ROI on its email security investment



Access to a free course created by Agari partner KnowBe4 titled "Social Media: Staying Secure in a Connected World"

"We're all in," said Armen L. Najarian , Chief Identity Officer, Agari of the company's participation in NCSAM. "Raising awareness for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month among the information security ecosystem helps mitigate the effects of vicious email attacks. We often hear from CISOs that the identity deception problem is so vast and complex that it's tough to choose where to begin. We hope that our resources and support throughout the coming month will help in some small way."

Access the digital Agari Cybersecurity Backpack today.

