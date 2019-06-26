Agari Summer '19 Release Addresses Sophisticated Identity Deception Techniques

Summer '19 will introduce improved brand display name impostor detection -- a breakthrough machine learning model that improves upon the already strong Agari fraud catch rate. With this latest model update, Agari Advanced Threat Protection can drill-down to detect whether a specific group, service or forwarding notification associated with the brand is being impersonated.

The ACCC's Scamwatch indicates that the APAC region continues to be fraught with advanced email attacks. Summer '19 expands Agari's regional brand monitoring efforts in APAC. According to public DNS records, Agari is now monitoring more APAC brand domains than any other company.

Agari continues its commitment to invest in machine learning techniques to help detect and stop never-seen-before attack types. Identity impostor model updates delivered in Summer '19 improves the Message Trust Score computation against attacks launched from email accounts of established webmail providers while using display name impersonation to impersonate an organization's executives and employees. By aggressively classifying this attack type as untrusted, organizations can prevent these attacks from ever being seen by the recipient.

All Summer '19 enhancements will help fortify customer defenses against costly and damaging Business Email Compromise (BEC), spear phishing, account takeover (ATO) based attacks, and executive impersonation.

Summer '19 enhancements will ship to all Agari customers during July, 2019.

About

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

