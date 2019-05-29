Agari Taps Doug Jones to Drive Corporate Development and Strategy

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today the appointment of veteran Silicon Valley executive, Doug Jones . He takes on the role of Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer in a worldwide capacity, working from Agari's Foster City, California headquarters.

In this new role for Agari, Jones will accelerate the company's already fast-paced growth trajectory by assessing marketplace opportunities and aligning strategic alliances and initiatives to the cloud transformation taking place across the digital communications sector.

"I'm delighted that Doug has joined the Agari team, as he brings the perfect combination of industry domain, Agari company knowledge, and valued skills to make a material impact on our growth," said Patrick Peterson , CEO, Agari. "Doug's significant operational experience will enable Agari to rapidly extend the next-generation Secure Email Cloud vision deeper into the technology vendor ecosystem."

Jones is very familiar with Agari, having served as an advisor to the company since its earliest days nearly 10 years ago.

"This is a rare moment in time, when one of the most critical communications tool is experiencing a sea-change, as email migrates to the cloud," said Jones. "Some industry experts estimate that in the next couple of years 70 percent of email will be cloud-based. That movement presents palpable opportunities for the email security ecosystem to step up and shift from legacy architecture to a brand new paradigm. Agari is clearly leading this transformation to the Secure Email Cloud category, and that excites me."

Jones brings more than 25 years of deep strategy, corporate development, business development and alliances experience to Agari, filling this newly-created executive position. He reports directly to Agari CEO Patrick Peterson. Immediately prior to Agari, Jones was CEO at GrandCanels, Inc. which was recently acquired.

