Agari Threat Intelligence Data Now Integrated with Microsoft Office 365 for Always-On BEC Attack Detection

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today the integration of real-time, threat-actor intelligence into its products. This move enables customers to remediate at scale business email compromise (BEC) attacks, like payroll diversion, CEO spoofing and vendor email compromise scams.

Agari's Active Defense BEC threat intelligence data is automatically being fed into its Continuous Detection and Response technology, which underpins its flagship email security product, Agari Advanced Threat Protection. This ground-breaking functionality detects threats at the point in time the email message is delivered. It also identifies and removes latent threats sitting idle in employees' inboxes.

Agari Advanced Threat Protection is tightly integrated with Office 365 and all joint customers will immediately have access to this added protection of time-based, continuous detection and response.

Agari will also develop a seamless integration with the Microsoft Security Platform to provide additive remediation options never before available in market. Agari's Continuous Detection and Response feed, powered by Active Defense BEC intelligence and integrated with Microsoft Graph Security, will create a powerful threat intelligence platform that customers can leverage to unify and standardize tracking, speed response, and enhance reporting.

"BEC attacks plague companies, regardless of industry, location, and size, with losses currently sitting at $702 million monthly, based on figures compiled by the FBI. As of today, companies can now have continuous BEC threat detection that is always on," said Ramon Peypoch , Chief Product Officer, Agari. "Fortune 1000 companies continue to tell us they are plagued by BEC attacks and are looking to Agari because our innovation mitigates these challenges."

Agari's threat intelligence data is a competitive advantage for companies. The data originates from active-defense engagements with cybercriminal groups that the Agari Cyber Intelligence Division (ACID) conducts on an on-going basis. ACID collects and analyzes critical intelligence from these engagements to better understand identity deception tactics, criminal group dynamics, and trends in advanced email attacks.

