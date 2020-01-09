Agari Winter '20 Release Infuses Anti-Phishing Solutions with Real-World Attack Data, Granting an Unfair Advantage to the Good Guys

"With our Winter '20 Release, we enable all of our customers to outsmart email scammers by feeding human-curated compromise data obtained during active engagements with email fraudsters into our solutions," said Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer, Agari. "As a result, our customers will be notified of emerging attacks faster and can root out threats that have been lurking covertly in their employee inboxes, reducing business risks."

Agari Continuous Detection and Response (CDR) Technology : Agari Phishing Defense customers will now be able to detect and remove dormant threats that currently hide in users' email inboxes with new compromise indicator data that are sourced and reported by ACID. The real-world cybercriminal data amps up the popular CDR technology, at scale, so that Fortune 1000 CISOs can be assured that Agari will predict emerging threat patterns and retroactively go back and remove bad emails already delivered to user's inboxes. This high-quality intelligence feed consists of exclusive, validated BEC attack intelligence and extends the identification and removal of latent email threats, significantly lowering a customer's risk exposure and posture.

Enhanced Email Threat Protection for Hybrid Email Architectures : Even though most organizations' mailboxes are or have migrated to the cloud with services like Microsoft Office 365, many organizations are required by contractual, technical or regulatory reasons to keep on-premises Microsoft Exchange deployment for specific mailboxes, like executives or shared resources. With the Winter '20 Release, Agari Phishing Defense leverages Agari's Secure Email Cloud architecture to support the most complex, enterprise email architectures, including hybrid, on-premises, and cloud-only to protect users from costly phishing attacks, whether their mailboxes are on-premises or in the cloud.

Agari Phishing Response App Now Available in ServiceNow Store: Organizations can now leverage the Agari Phishing Response certified ServiceNow App for quick remediation of email threats before they lead to data breaches or financial losses. The integration with ServiceNow Security Incident Response (SIR) delivers a single pane of glass to track security incidents, including phishing attacks, from analysis to recovery. The combined solutions streamline security team responses, increase SOC effectiveness and minimize the impact of a phishing incident.

"Our bold mission as a company is to protect digital communications to ensure humanity prevails over evil," said Armen Najarian, Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "We are always innovating to stay true to our mission, which is fulfilled when our customers are enabled to protect their workforce, their customers, and all trading partners. We empower our customers with the solutions they need to anticipate zero-day attacks, with zero fear."

Agari Winter '20 Release updates will be available to all Agari customers by end of January 2020. Agari Winter '20 Release Related Resources:

Learn more about Agari's Secure Email Cloud architecture here

Read more about the Agari BEC feed, sourced by ACID in this blog

NOTE: Agari has rebranded two of its products to align even closer to customer use cases. Agari Advanced Threat Protection is now Agari Phishing Defense. Agari Incident Response is now Agari Phishing Response.

