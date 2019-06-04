Agari Women Leaders Celebrated with Industry Recognition

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari , the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today that two of its key leaders have been recognized for exceptional work in their respective areas of the cybersecurity industry.

CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tracy Pallas, vice president of worldwide channel sales at Agari, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership. Tracy has been instrumental in leading the channel sales team to grow the pipeline and revenues for Agari and its partners globally. Agari's Partner Power™ program has seen an impressive 25 percent increase in number of qualified partners who have signed up for the program, since she joined.

The Software Report recently recognized Sabina Knotter-Finney, vice president of business operations for Agari, as one of the top 25 women leaders in the cybersecurity industry for 2019. More than one hundred women were nominated for this ranking. Each nomination was carefully evaluated against a backdrop of publicly available sources, resulting in the prestigious list. The top 25 were selected based on the criteria of demonstrated cybersecurity expertise, longevity in the industry, career progression and current position among other factors. The editors called out Sabina's rich experience and extensive career in technology, where, prior to Agari and among other positions, she held leadership roles at Oracle for more than 15 years. A native of Austria, Sabina brings her global technology experience to bear at Agari, which provides email security to the biggest brands around the world.

"Agari continues to attract and nurture a diverse group of high-performing talent throughout the company and especially at the top leadership levels," stated Patrick Peterson, CEO, Agari. "Tracy and Sabina have more than 20 years each in their functional areas of the cybersecurity industry. Both leverage their deep experience to help impact Agari's aggressive global growth strategies."

About

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com .

