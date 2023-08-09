AGAT Software Announces the Launch of BusinessGPT: AI insights across all company data sources

JERUSALEM, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AGAT proudly introduces BusinessGPT, a groundbreaking solution that empowers users with comprehensive insights by analyzing all company data sources. With its ChatGPT experience, BusinessGPT enables data-driven decisions and activities like never before.

BusinessGPT extracts and digests valuable information from a range of company data sources such as emails, chats, meetings, documents, CRM & task management systems, websites, and social media platforms, enabling businesses to streamline their operations and improve productivity.

Designed for enterprise BusinessGPT technology addresses the risk of exposing customer data with public AI services such as OpenAI by offering a secure on-prem/private cloud solution. In addition, BusinessGPT generates insights exclusively from the company data the user has permission to access.

Interacting with BusinessGPT is as simple as asking questions and receiving answers against your company data, whether for gaining insights into sales metrics, understanding customer preferences, or accessing critical business information. BusinessGPT boosts decision-making and execution for employees and improves customer satisfaction, offering accurate real-time answers and knowledge at your fingertips.

Business GPT is part of the AGI product suite, which includes the following editions:

BusinessGPT Enterprise Edition – for the companies' employees.

A powerful internal solution geared for employees to access company data and optimize productivity easily.

BusinessGPT Light – for the companies' customers

Enhance customer experiences for support and sales by creating chatbots using publicly available company data.

Meeting Assistant - for employees and customers

Empower meetings with AI-generated insights: Summary, Decisions, and Tasks. Synced to Asana, Monday, Planner, and CRM systems for enriched data.

Key benefits of BusinessGPT include:

Empower Data-driven decisions - Generate comprehensive insights from multiple communication channels.

- Generate comprehensive insights from multiple communication channels. Save time with immediate answers - Get real-time contextual answers based on your data.

- Get real-time contextual answers based on your data. Secure on-prem -Handle data using an on-premises / Private cloud deployment.

-Handle data using an on-premises / Private cloud deployment. Control data permissions - Generate answers for every user only based on data they can access.

- Generate answers for every user only based on data they can access. Unveil the holistic view - Analyzing data from multiple data sources.

- Analyzing data from multiple data sources. Perform tasks - Increase productivity by assigning tasks and activities to AGI.

- Increase productivity by assigning tasks and activities to AGI. Improve support and sales Self-service customer resources for customers to ask questions about your business.

Self-service customer resources for customers to ask questions about your business. Improve Employee Productivity –Empower employees to work faster by providing easy access to information from multiple platforms and data sources.

About AGAT Software:

AGAT is a 10-year-old software provider based in Jerusalem, Israel. AGAT specializes in innovative compliance and productivity solutions for Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services such as MS Teams, Webex, Skype, Zoom, and Slack. AGAT combines its proprietary and commercial AI engines to offer solutions to Fortune 500 companies and government departments across more than 20 countries.

AGI productivity suite includes BusinessGPT, Meeting Assistant, and Sentiment Analysis.

For more information, visit https://agatsoftware.ai

