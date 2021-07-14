AGAT Software Announces the launch of its new solution for Governance and Retention Policies in Webex

JERUSALEM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT, a market-leader in Compliance solutions for Unified Communications, announces the launch of Webex Governance and Retention Policies.

As the demand for more advanced tools and functionalities in unified communications keeps growing, AGAT is bringing more capabilities to its existing award-winning SphereShield suite for Webex.

Until now, there was a lack of visibility on Webex Spaces: who their members are, whether they are internal or external and more. Retention could not be granularly defined (ie. different policies for different spaces) to meet business requirements, meaning companies have to be set with one policy for all the spaces. Adding to that, companies have been looking for ways to control which users can create Spaces, add members or become its moderators.

The new release brings a combination of 3 modules to address these requirements:

Governance policies: In order to avoid Space cluttering or unmanaged Spaces, users can easily define which Groups/Users are allowed to create, add users and moderate Spaces.

Space Management: AGAT is providing an intuitive way to view all the spaces in the company, which are their users, whether they have external users or not and perform governance actions as blocking/unblocking or adding/removing members.

Users can tag spaces according to their own choice, for these tags can be used for both searching and to define custom retention policies.

The space management feature also allows users to perform advanced searches using a vast number of criteria. For example, search all spaces where a specific user/group is/are a member or search spaces that contain members from a specific external domain.

Retention Policies:

The third big component that completes this solution is the Retention policy engine.

Now, users can set special retention policies based on tags, scope (internal/external), AD members or individual users. This gives a whole new level of configuration for retention policies. So, for example, users can set specific policies for spaces that contain external members, other policies for spaces that contain a specific tag (eg: "secret", "important") or set different retention policies for direct rooms as opposed to Spaces.

In an interview with AGAT Software's CEO Yoav Crombie, he commented, "We want to set the standard for what governance should look like in unified communications. This solution was driven from requirements made by customers in different sectors such as banking, education, legal, telecommunications and more."

You can watch this video showing all the new capabilities

AGAT is offering a free Trial of Webex Governance & Retention, as well as its SphereShield Suite for Webex, MS Teams, Slack and Zoom.

About AGAT Software

AGAT Software is an innovative software provider focusing on Compliance, Governance, Risk and Security for all the major Unified Communications platforms: MS Teams, Webex, Skype for Business, Slack, Zoom and Google Meet.

AGAT offers various solutions ranging from DLP and eDIscovery to more advanced Ethical Wall, AI Compliance Recording Analysis or AI data classification.

AGAT's client base includes government departments, and clients from the banking, telecommunications, automotive, insurance, education and gas & oil industries, many of them Fortune 500 companies. They extend all over the world in more than 20 countries.

