AGAT Software Announces the Launch of Security & Compliance Features for Webex Teams

JERUSALEM, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT, an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions for Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) services, announces the launch of SphereShield for Cisco Webex Teams.

AGAT's award-winning flagship product - SphereShield, handles security threats related to authentication and identity, content inspection and data protection. The newly added support for Webex Teams is in addition to AGAT's established support for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business.

"The unified communication & collaboration market is rapidly growing, and organizations are required to adopt different data & compliance control approaches" said Yoav Crombie, Co-Founder and CEO at AGAT Software. "With that in mind, AGAT's R&D team is devoted to developing a powerful security & regulatory compliance solution. As a best in class solution, SphereShield covers the vast majority of the UCC market and will soon be launching its support for Zoom and Slack."

SphereShield's features for Webex Teams include:

Ethical wall - solves compliance and data protection issues and controls internal/external communication such as chat, presence, file transfer, desktop sharing. The engine can dynamically apply policies based on communication participants

- solves compliance and data protection issues and controls internal/external communication such as chat, presence, file transfer, desktop sharing. The engine can dynamically apply policies based on communication participants Risk Engine - identifies security events based on User Behavior Entity Analytics (UBEA) anomalies. Detection and action rely on heuristic and machine learning AI engine using parameters such as time, location, devices and data capacity.

- identifies security events based on User Behavior Entity Analytics (UBEA) anomalies. Detection and action rely on heuristic and machine learning AI engine using parameters such as time, location, devices and data capacity. Anti-Virus - inspects all files and messages using SphereShield built-in engine or via leading 3 rd party vendors

inspects all files and messages using SphereShield built-in engine or via leading 3 party vendors Data Loss Prevention (DLP) - provides near real-time inspection of files & messages and prevents sensitive data being shared outside organizations' network or with external users.

- provides near real-time inspection of files & messages and prevents sensitive data being shared outside organizations' network or with external users. eDiscovery - offers easy communication data search and export capabilities to comply with regulations. Archiving available on cloud or on site.

offers easy communication data search and export capabilities to comply with regulations. Archiving available on cloud or on site. Conditional Access - controls and restricts devices connecting to Webex Teams based on device compliance level and integrates with leading MDM/EMM vendors

Most features utilize the Webex API while some require ADFS and Proxy deployment. SphereShield integrates with leading MDM/UEM, DLP and Anti-Virus security platforms such as Symantec, McAfee, MobileIron, IBM, VMWare, Citrix, BlackBerry, F5, Forcepoint and Fidelis.

AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions for the Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services. AGAT's award-winning flagship product - SphereShield, a unique and leading technology in its domain, handles security threats related to authentication and identity, content inspection and data protection. It enables real time, inline content inspection addressing Data Leak Prevention (DLP), Ethical wall as well as Anti Malware and eDiscovery requirements. SphereShield's conditional access capabilities and AI based risk engine features, add significant security improvements to on-prem or cloud UCC services. The platform supports both online and on prem Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams (Office 365), Webex Teams, and soon to add support for Zoom and Slack. The SphereShield is available as a Cloud Security Access Broker (CASB) approach on prem or as a service using deployment options of forward, reverse proxy and API. SphereShield integrates with leading MDM/UEM, DLP and Anti-Virus security platforms such as Symantec, McAfee, MobileIron, IBM, VMWare, Citrix, BlackBerry, F5, Forcepoint and Fidelis. In addition, SphereShield provides a unique solution for securing Microsoft SSO infrastructure (ADFS) blocking DDoS and password spraying attacks. AGAT's client base includes government offices, banks, insurance companies and large industrial global corporations, including Fortune 500 companies.

