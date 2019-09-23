AGAT Software Presents Its First-to-market UCC Threat Protection Solution

JERUSALEM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT, an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions for Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) services, presents its first-to-market Threat Protection, Anti-Virus/Anti Phishing solution for Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business and Webex Teams.

SphereShield, AGAT's award-winning flagship product, now also offers real time scanning of all content before it reaches end user devices. The solution handles security threats related to authentication and identity, content inspection and data protection.

"Today's online users are overloaded with information from a wide range of communication channels, making threat protection essential as well as highly challenging. This requires organizations to provide threat protection when using UC channels, particularly when the channels are wide open," said Yoav Crombie, Co-Founder and CEO at AGAT Software. "SphereShield offers threat protection that can detect and prevent the spread of malicious viruses and phishing through messages and files, before they reach end user devices."

SphereShield's threat protection includes Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware for files and messages and Anti-Phishing for links contained in text messages. This protection is applied to infected messages sent internally or externally, either unknowingly or maliciously.

SphereShield offers both a built-in engine and integration with leading 3rd part vendors such as Symantec, Fidelis, McAfee and Kaspersky.

About AGAT Software

AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions for the Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services. AGAT's award-winning flagship product - SphereShield, a unique and leading technology in its domain, handles security threats related to authentication and identity, content inspection and data protection. It enables real time, inline content inspection addressing Data Leak Prevention (DLP), Ethical wall as well as Anti Malware and eDiscovery requirements. SphereShield's conditional access capabilities and AI based risk engine features, add significant security improvements to on-prem or cloud UCC services. The platform supports both online and on prem Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams (Office 365), Webex Teams, and soon to add support for Zoom and Slack. The SphereShield is available as a Cloud Security Access Broker (CASB) approach on prem or as a service using deployment options of forward, reverse proxy and API. SphereShield integrates with leading MDM/UEM, DLP and Anti-Virus security platforms such as Symantec, McAfee, MobileIron, IBM, VMWare, Citrix, BlackBerry, F5, Forcepoint and Fidelis. In addition, SphereShield provides a unique solution for securing Microsoft SSO infrastructure (ADFS) blocking DDoS and password spraying attacks. AGAT's client base includes government offices, banks, insurance companies and large industrial global corporations, including Fortune 500 companies.

