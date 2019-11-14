AGAT Software SphereShield Integrates With UEM / EMM / MDM Solutions, Offering Conditional Access for Unified Communication Cloud Services

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT Software's premier enterprise security and compliance product, SphereShield, introduces security solutions for online access to Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Webex Teams via mobile devices.

AGAT Software shared two important new announcements:

AGAT's premier software, SphereShield, now supports conditional access to Skype for Business Online, Microsoft Teams and Webex Teams using mobile devices. MobileIron will be offering AGAT's SphereShield software as one of the few select products available on MobileIron's recently-launched Marketplace Premier Program.

SphereShield

With the continued and growing use of mobile devices, organizations face a challenge restricting access to cloud services from unmanaged devices. Controlling access to UC cloud services by UEM/EMM/MDM solutions has always been challenging due to the fact that UC services use protocols that are not under the control of the vendors, and access to the services is available for any device including devices that are not under the company's control.

SphereShield now offers a solution that supports conditional access to cloud-based platforms, for restricting access to Skype for Business Online, Microsoft Teams and Webex Teams (Slack and Zoom soon to follow) from mobile devices. This is in addition to their existing conditional access features for Skype for Business on-premises.

This means that companies using SphereShield will be able to make sure that only managed devices can access the company's UC service, blocking users from connecting from a device that is not managed by the company.

Companies can now protect their systems from being exposed to malicious code and prevent the compromise of sensitive company data.

SphereShield is integrated with all leading UEM vendors including, MobileIron, BlackBerry, VMWare AirWatch, IBM MaaS360, Citrix Endpoint Management (XenMobile) and Microsoft Intune.

MobileIron and AGAT

MobileIron, a worldwide leader in endpoint and enterprise solutions for mobile device management, has recently announced the launch of the MobileIron Premier Marketplace, and has selected to feature AGAT's SphereShield among few select vendors on the platform, making SphereShield's MDM/UEM solution even more readily accessible.

AGAT Software

AGAT Software is an innovative security provider specializing in security and compliance solutions for Unified Communication (UC) & Collaboration services. SphereShield – AGAT's flagship product, handles security threats related to authentication and identity as well as content inspection and data protection. www.AGATSoftware.com

Contact:

Yoav Crombie, CEO

AGAT Software

SOURCE AGAT Software

