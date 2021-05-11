AGB Investigative Services Opens Cyber Security Center on Chicago's South Side

MARQUETTE PARK, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGB Investigative Services ("AGB") will open its Cyber Security Center, a two-story building featuring cutting-edge cyber security technology located at 2445 W. 71st Street in Marquette Park on Friday. A press conference, ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the Cyber Security Center will mark AGB's continued support to underrepresented minorities, expanding from physical security to cyber security in efforts to bridge the digital divide.

With more than 1,500 employees, 98 percent of which are minorities, AGB is the largest Black-owned security company in the nation. As an integrated security company responsible for protecting people, property, and data, the Cyber Security Center places a stronger emphasis on protecting the latter. As cyber attack attempts occur every 11 seconds, sky-rocketing the global cost of damages to $6 trillion by the end of 2021, these staggering statistics underscore the critical need for effective cyber security.

Boasting a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Center, a dedicated team of certified cyber security experts from analysts to auditors will now be able to preemptively and proactively monitor threats around the clock. AGB's Cyber Security Division offers end-to-end cyber solutions including IT security consulting, comprehensive risk assessments, social engineering, and a special focus on securing employees working from home.

The Cyber Security Center transformed the former Brothers Barbershop with the help of a grant from the City of Chicago Neighborhood Opportunity Fund. John Griffin, Jr.'s vision was to find a way to give back to the community within Marquette Park that he got to know intimately during his twice weekly haircuts at the Brothers Barbershop which he co-owned with his brother Steve Griffin.

"In that location, the unemployment rate is one of the highest for Black and brown people. My dream was to bring high paying technical jobs to bridge the racial gap in the tech industry with career development and support. This not only helps the community but is in line with what AGB stands for – Always Giving Back."

The charitable arm of AGB, the AGB Foundation , will offer one of five $2,000 college scholarships to help remove barriers to educational access specifically for a high school senior living in Chicago to study science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). The deadline to apply has been extended to May 17th.

"The Jibrill Griffin Scholarship is one way we are investing in the future of our community and encouraging students to achieve their dreams and thrive within the technology industry," said Dr. Denitra Griffin, who serves as Co-Founder and President of AGB as well as CEO of the Always Giving Back.

AGB employees will march at 8:30 a.m. from AGB Headquarters located at 7545 S. Western Avenue and continue along Western Avenue accompanied by AGB patrol vehicles, ending at 2445 W. 71st Street. A press conference and greeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and a brief tour of the cyber security building. Anticipated speakers include Derrick G. Curtis, Alderman of the 18th Ward, Stanley Moore, Cook County Commissioner, Dennis Deere, Cook County Commissioner, John Griffin, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of AGB, and Dr. Denitra Griffin, President and Co-Founder of AGB.

Additional media-related information can be found here after Thursday, May 13.

About AGB Investigative Services

AGB Investigative Services is a full-service security company combining technology, physical security and training to address emerging threats in both the public and private sectors. Providing service across 15 states including Washington, D.C., AGB serves the retail, utilities, commercial real estate, residential, financial, education and manufacturing sectors.

AGB Investigative Services is located at 7545 S. Western Avenue in Chicago, Illinois.

Press Contact Information

Jesica Lopez-Huskey

[email protected]

(312) 350-4612

www.agbinvestigative.com

Notes to Editor

AGB received $59,000 from the City of Chicago Neighborhood Opportunity Fund in 2019 for the redevelopment of property to accommodate a professional office for a full security firm.

Key Cyber Crime Statistics

Experts expect a cyber attack attempt every 11 seconds in 2021, which is twice the rate back in 2019. (Cybercrime Magazine, 2019)

In 2020, the global cost of cybercrime damages reached over $2 trillion. (Juniper Research, 2019). By the end of this year, the estimate will cost $6 trillion. Expected to grow 15% every year and will reach around $10.5 trillion by 2025. (Cybercrime Magazine, 2020)

In 2020, it takes an average of 280 days to identify and contain a data breach. (IBM, 2020)

According to the 8th annual Cyberthreat Defense Report by CyberEdge, in 2020:

86% of organizations suffered from a successful cyber attack

69% of organizations were compromised by ransomware

57% of ransomware victims paid ransoms in 2020

28% of ransomware victims failed to recover their data

87% of organizations are experiencing a shortfall of skilled IT security personnel

43% of cyberattacks target small businesses

60% of small companies go out of business within 6 months of a cyber attack

SOURCE AGB