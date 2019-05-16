AGBA Acquisition Limited Announces Closing of $46.0 million Initial Public Offering, including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-allotment Option

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: AGBAU) ("AGBA" or the "Company"), a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 4,600,000 shares of units which includes 600,000 units from the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional securities to cover over-allotments.

The Company's units commenced trading on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "AGBAU." Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "AGBA," "AGBAR," and "AGBAW," respectively.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10174. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AGBA Acquisition Limited

AGBA Acquisition Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment and financial services sectors that have their principal operations in China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

