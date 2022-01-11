AgBiome and Lamberti Announce Joint Development Agreement to Expand Line of Biological Crop Protection Solution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome , the leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, announced a joint development agreement with Lamberti to develop biological crop protection solutions. Based in Italy, Lamberti designs and produces customized chemical solutions for a variety of industries worldwide, including agriculture. Lamberti and AgBiome alike support the development of sustainable products that provide farmers with tools that maximize the utility of agricultural inputs and minimize the consumption of natural resources.

"AgBiome and Lamberti are committed to providing farmers and growers worldwide with crop protection products that are both highly effective and sustainable," said Eric Ward, co-CEO of AgBiome. "This joint development agreement validates the global demand for innovative products to reduce synthetic inputs, while maintaining the soil's microbial diversity that leads to better yield."

AgBiome is a leader in discovering and commercializing new biological active ingredients for agriculture. Lamberti is a premier supplier of formulation technology and specialized chemistry. Together, the companies intend to pursue methods to deliver biological solutions to growers worldwide.

"The Joint Development Agreement with AgBiome will expand Lamberti's offering and involvement in the bio-based products area allowing us to contribute to a more sustainable product line and natural materials."explained Ciro Ruggiero, Global Director Agriculture Division at Lamberti. "We look forward to leveraging AgBiome's microbial platform to deliver crop protection solutions to feed the growing population responsibly."

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. In 2021, AgBiome was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work. AgBiome's investors include Blue Horizon, Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Fidelity Investments Inc., UTIMCO, Pontifax AgTech, Novalis LifeSciences, Innotech Advisors, Syngenta Ventures, Leaps by Bayer, and Novozymes. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

About Lamberti

Lamberti USA Inc., a company of the Lamberti Group who is a specialty chemicals global manufacturer headquartered in Italy with plants and affiliates located in North America, Latin America, Europe, India, and Asia Pacific. Through its core technologies, including Oleochemistry, Natural and Synthetic Polymers, Lamberti is present in the Agriculture Industry with a variety of co-formulants and adjuvants aimed to improve formulation and bio-efficacy while reducing the environmental impact.

