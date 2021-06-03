AgBiome Grows Commercial Team with Four Strategic Hires

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome , a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, today announced the addition of four new team members to AgBiome's commercial team. AgBiome's commercial team is focused on product development, and distribution of its first biological fungicide Howler® , a revolutionary biofungicide that harnesses the power of the plant microbiome with multiple modes of action that provide preventive, long-lasting activity on a broad spectrum of soilborne and foliar diseases.

Patrick Haughton joins AgBiome as a vice president, Head of Business Development for Food Value Chain. In this role, Patrick will build awareness of and drive demand for AgBiome's products among target brands, retailers, and consumers.

Gustavo Marcos joins AgBiome as a product manager, focused on optimizing Howler's distribution and commercial strategy execution. Gustavo comes to AgBiome with a wealth of experience in research, sustainable technologies, and global development.

Stephen Pryor joins AgBiome as an agronomist, specializing in organic agriculture. Stephen will provide technical support and education for use of AgBiome products in organic production systems.

Frank Spadafora joins AgBiome as head of production. In this role, Frank will manage the production of Howler and AgBiome's growing product pipeline. Frank brings over 30 years of manufacturing experience in the food industry from designing production lines, process improvement, technology scale up, and product roll out.

"Our new hires are bringing with them a wealth of experience across the food industry and we are thrilled to have them on our team," explained Toni Bucci, AgBiome COO. "We are living our mission to innovate and launch naturally-derived crop protection products that enhance the global crop protection and responsible food production."

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome Innovations International AG is an AgBiome subsidiary engaged in commercialization of AgBiome's portfolio of products internationally through direct presence or partnerships with international industry leaders outside of the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

