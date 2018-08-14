AgBiome Innovations and Luxembourg Industries Announce Commercial Initiative in Israel

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome Innovations and Luxembourg Industries Ltd announced a joint registration, development and commercialization intent for Howler fungicide in the crop and non-crop markets in Israel.

"We are continuously expanding our global business relationships at AgBiome Innovations to bring novel solutions to global agriculture and are excited to be working with Luxembourg Industries to register and launch Howler fungicide in this area." states Natarajan Balachander Head of Business Development at AgBiome Innovations.

Under this initiative Luxembourg Industries will develop the completed registration for Howler fungicide in Israel for use in crop and non-crop segments. Luxembourg will be the exclusive distributor for Howler Fungicide in this area focused primarily on the Seed Treatment, In Furrow, Drench, and Foliar applications in Israel crop and non-crop market.

"AgBiome Innovations represents a new research approach for developing innovative biological products for the growing needs of the Israeli growers. Luxembourg Industries continues to seek products and technologies for Israel growers and AgBiome Innovation represents a very good strategic next step." says David Luxembourg, President and CEO of Luxembourg Industries.

About AgBiome Innovations



AgBiome Innovations, the commercial arm of AgBiome™, aims to be the most innovative plant protection solutions company in the world. By understanding the needs and pressures of the industry, we create unique and efficacious products to address today's and tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit agbiomeinnovations.com

About Luxembourg Industries Ltd.



Luxembourg holds a diversity of products including chemical and biological products. Luxembourg Industries Ltd. is a privately-owned Israeli company specializing in products for crop protection from diseases, weeds and pests. Luxembourg manufactures and markets a wide variety of chemical and biological products. Luxembourg's team of dedicated agronomists are active undertaking innovative product applications, field trials and demonstrations for sales support.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Gaston, 984-260-0200, lgaston@agbiome.com

SOURCE AgBiome Innovations

Related Links

http://www.agbiomeinnovations.com

