AgBiome Innovations International AG Announces Partnership with South Korea's FarmHannong to Expand Howler® Product Usage

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome Innovations International AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of AgBiome , a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, today announced the signing of a Commercial Supply Agreement with FarmHannong Co ., a South Korean agrochemical company and subsidiary of LG Chem, to expand the use of AgBiome's biological fungicide Howler®, internationally. Currently available in 49 of the 50 states in the U.S., this partnership marks AgBiome's first commercial opportunity in Asia of Howler.

Howler is a revolutionary biofungicide that harnesses the power of the plant microbiome with multiple modes of action that provide preventive, long-lasting activity on a broad spectrum of soilborne and foliar diseases. Howler can be used throughout the growing season from pre-planting to before harvest, in greenhouse and field applications on a wide range of specialty crops.

"Sustainable agricultural practices, as well as the demand for high quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the biofungicides market growth in Asia," explained Toni Bucci, COO at AgBiome. "Howler has proven to be effective on several major crops that are grown in South Korea including vegetable and fruit crops. We are pleased to partner with FarmHannong, the leading provider of sustainable crop solutions to farmers in South Korea,'' said Bucci.

Founded in 1953, FarmHannong is an agriculture pioneer in the Korean Green Bio Market, taking the lead in supplying growers with crop protection, seeds, and fertilizer products.

"Growers in South Korea are looking for biological alternatives that are effective and easy to use," said Taehyun Oh, Product Development Team Leader at FarmHannong. "A partnership with AgBiome reinforces FarmHannong's commitment to the distribution of next-generation products that encourage sustainable farming practices. The addition of Howler to our product offering is another step towards providing sustainable solutions to farmers," continued Taehyun Oh.

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome Innovations International AG is an AgBiome subsidiary engaged in commercialization of AgBiome's portfolio of products internationally through direct presence or partnerships with industry leaders outside of the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

About Farm Hannong

FarmHannong is first place in crop protection material market share and second in seed and fertilizer market share, and it is serving as a leader for improving the competitiveness and for the globalization of Korean agriculture based on extensive experience and advanced technologies. FarmHannong vows to be the true partner of farmers through best quality products and services and distinguished farming solutions to contribute in improving farming productivity and supplying safe foods. By concentrating on the development of next-generation products such as new crop protection materials, functional seeds, controlled release fertilizers, etc., we will help realize easy farming and sustainable farming. Under the vision of 'To be a Green Bio Company Enriching Human Life by providing differentiated customer value', FarmHannong will grow as a global green bio company that contributes to the construction of a healthy future. https://www.farmhannong.com/

