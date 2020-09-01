AgBiome's Howler Receives State Registration in California

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome ®, a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, announced that Howler® fungicide has been approved by the state regulators in California, making the product approved for sale and use in 49 of the 50 U.S. states (Hawaii pending). Building on the continued growth and success of Howler, these additional registrations allow even more growers access to the biological fungicide, providing effective, long-lasting activity on a broad spectrum of soilborne and foliar diseases across the continental U.S.

"California growers continue to demand new solutions for protecting their high-value crops from diseases," says Toni Bucci, COO of AgBiome Innovations. "We've seen strong retail adoption with Howler in other states, and we are thrilled that California growers now have the opportunity to experience Howler."

Howler has multiple modes of action and shows off its flexibility in minimal pre-harvest and re-entry intervals. The product was developed using AgBiome's proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform, which efficiently captures and screens the company's diverse, unique microbial collection for agriculturally relevant applications. GENESIS unlocks the potential of microbes in a systematic and targeted manner to identify the best candidates for advancement in AgBiome's biological crop protection product pipeline.

Howler received EPA approval in the second half of 2017, and has gained individual registration in forty-nine states in the three years following this initial approval.

"In a few short years, the AgBiome team has taken Howler from the lab to being available to all growers in the continental U.S.," said Jason Kuhlemeier, Vice President of Marketing at AgBiome. "This milestone paves a path for a strong pipeline of products coming out of AgBiome -- our first big commercial step toward feeding the world responsibly."

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome and Genective recently formed a strategic partnership to establish a new leader in insect traits, a market with over $5 billion in annual opportunities. AgBiome has a global R&D collaboration with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, to develop nutritional health products for swine. AgBiome's LifeEDIT™ subsidiary deploys proprietary genome editing systems to address human genetic diseases and high-value crop traits.

For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

SOURCE AgBiome

Related Links

http://www.agbiome.com

