AgBiTech and UPL enter distribution agreement for baculovirus insecticide products for Africa

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- African farmers will soon get access to a biological tool to manage Fall Armyworm (FAW). FAW is an invasive pest native to the Americas and was first found in Nigeria in 2016 after which it spread rapidly across most of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The product is called Fawligen and belongs to the new IRAC mode of action Group 31 (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses). It contains a nucleopolyhedrovirus specific to the Fall Armyworm pest and has been undergoing several regulatory trials and evaluations across various countries in Africa since early 2018.

Fawligen is manufactured by the global leader and innovator in biological pest control, AgBiTech LLC, and has been tested and evaluated by organizations such as CABI and KALRO in Kenya, ZARI in Zambia, IITA in Nigeria, MINADER/ IRAD in Cameroon, ISRA in Senegal, IASCO in the Ivory Coast and CSIR-CRI in Ghana, amongst others.

AgBiTech and UPL Ltd. are entering into a distribution agreement for Fawligen in multiple African countries. Also included in the agreement is Heligen, another host-specific occluded pathogenic virus for control of corn earworm or cotton bollworm. "This agreement is the result of a long, joint effort evaluating the products in Africa and our aligned visions to provide African farmers with effective and safe solutions for integrated pest management", according to Dr. Shachi Gurumayum, Head of Africa for AgBiTech.

AgBiTech Global CEO Peter Berweger says the company continues to invest aggressively in their industry leadership position. "This partnership is an important step for the biocontrol industry. It will give growers more choices to manage hard-to-control pests," he says. "Our portfolio has the potential to become a mainstream foundational insecticide tool worldwide. Our current commercial focus is US, Brazil, Australia and Africa, with other markets under review."

UPL Regional Head for Africa, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, Marcel Dreyer, says, "this range by AgBiTech will add a lot of value to the UPL Bio-portfolio. UPL is focused to use more environmentally friendly solutions in the crop protection market and the availability of both Fawligen and Heligen are excellent tools to lower MRLs on crops and increase applicator safety. UPL is looking forward to bringing these solutions to the African crop markets."

About UPL

UPL is a leader in global food systems and with the acquisition of Arysta LifeScience, is now one of the top 5 agricultural solutions companies worldwide. With a proforma revenue of US$ 4.7 billion, UPL has a presence in over 130 countries. With market access to 90 percent of the world's food basket and focused on high-growth regions, UPL represents a compelling value proposition for growers, distributors, suppliers and innovation partners in a consolidating market. The company offers an integrated portfolio of both patented and post-patent agricultural solutions for various arable and specialty crops, including biological, crop protection, seed treatment and post-harvest solutions covering the entire crop value chain.

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

