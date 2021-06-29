AgBiTech appoints Dr. Shachi Gurumayum as Head of Business Development

Shachi is currently managing AgBiTech's businesses in Africa and South Asia which he built from scratch over the last three years. This enabled AgBiTech to provide a safer and effective biological alternative to manage the threat of Fall armyworm as it spread rapidly across these regions. In doing so, Shachi established key partnerships and working relations with various local and international stakeholders, donors, research organizations, government institutions, distributors and farmers in many African countries, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Earlier this year, AgBiTech undertook a comprehensive review of its growth plans and strategic ambitions which resulted in a renewed focus to drive growth in Asia and Europe, two geographies where AgBiTech currently has a very limited footprint. This will enable the company to increase its impact on the global biologicals sector while maximizing returns from its range of lepidopteran control solutions in the coming years.

Dr. Shachi Gurumayum grew up in Manipur, India, and graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, with Honours in Chemistry before pursuing his MSc and PhD in Formulation Science from Bristol University. Shachi also has an MBA in Strategy & Marketing from HEC Paris and is currently pursuing an advanced degree in International Healthcare Management from the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute. He has over 18 years of experience in four continents in the Chemicals, Oil & Gas and Agricultural sectors including a three-year stint as country manager for Syngenta Nigeria. He is a founding trustee of the MaolKeki Foundation and in January 2021, was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred to an overseas Indian by the President of India.

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

