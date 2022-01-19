AgBiTech kicks off 2022 with new partnerships to commercialise its biological solutions in South East Asia

The company has signed agreements with PT Dewari Agro Sakti in Indonesia, Leads Agri in the Philippines and HSC Production and Trading Joint Stock Company in Vietnam. In addition to these partnerships, AgBiTech has also signed agreements with CABI in Malaysia as well as SGS Indonesia to carry out evaluations and trials of multiple products targeting pests such as S podoptera frugiperda , Spodoptera exigua , Plutella xylostella , and Tuta absoluta .

These partnerships are a consequence of the comprehensive review AgBiTech undertook last year of its growth plans and strategic ambitions. The review resulted in the appointment of Dr. Shachi Gurumayum as Head of Business Development and a renewed focus to drive growth in Asia and Europe, two geographies where AgBiTech had a limited footprint. The company has now firmly set its sights in bringing a range of biological solutions within the next two to five years in these regions.

Commenting on the signing of the agreements, Adriano Vilas-Boas, CEO of AgBiTech said, "AgBiTech started its journey over two decades ago in Australia, and is a world leader today in the biologicals sector with over three million hectares of crops treated with our products. The expansion into South East Asia, starting with Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, will ensure more farmers get access to our range of safe and effective biological solutions for key lepidopteran pests in the region." AgBiTech is also currently assessing potential partners in neighbouring countries.

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

