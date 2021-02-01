AgBiTech launches global web platforms for its game-changing biological pest control solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiTech, a crop protection company focusing on science-based biological crop protection with teams around the world, has launched its Australia, Brazil, USA and Global websites detailing its products, activities and partnerships in various regions in the world, including Africa and South Asia.

While AgBiTech has a strong research program to continually develop innovative biological insect control solutions, the websites now allow users to access and fully understand the power of effective biological insect control.

AgBiTech CEO Adriano Vilas-Boas says the resources outline how nucleopolyhedroviruses (NPVs) are naturally occurring, highly effective bioinsecticides against a number of important insect pests. "It takes growers through how NPVs work, how they fit in with integrated pest management, resistance management and residue management across a range of crops, including soybeans, sorghum, sweet corn, field corn, hemp, peanuts, cotton and many other crops," he explains.

Around the world, AgBiTech products target hundreds of million dollars' worth of pests, including Fall Armyworm, Cotton Bollworm/Corn Earworm, Soybean Looper, Diamondback Moth, Tuta absoluta and others in many important crops, including broadacre field crops as well as horticulture and specialty crops.

"While caterpillars have developed resistance to most chemical insecticides and now also to some genetically modified (GM) crops, they have not done so with their co-evolved naturally occurring viruses," Mr Vilas-Boas says. "These viruses have virtually no effect on any other species in the ecosystem which makes them incredibly safe to beneficial insects, the environment and most importantly, to the people using them."

"Our products are soft on the environment, but tough on the targeted pests. As a result, biological tools like ours are rapidly coming to reduce or optimize the usage of chemical insecticide active ingredients, which is why the launch of these online resources is so significant."

The websites can be found at;

Global/Corporate www.agbitech.com

Australia www.agbitech.com.au

Brazil www.agbitech.com.br

USA www.agbitech.us

