AgBiTech launches Lepidopteran biocontrol options into new era

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Control of Lepidopteran pests is set to be revolutionized, following the world-first registration of a 4-way broad-spectrum baculovirus product, Surtivo Plus®, in Brazil.

The breakthrough comes from global leader and innovator in biological pest control, AgBiTech Pty Ltd, a Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC portfolio company.

This historic new biocontrol product belongs to the new IRAC mode of action Group 31 (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses), and contains a pre-mix of four nucleopolyhedroviruses (AcMNPV, ChinNPV, HearNPV and SfMNPV) for broad spectrum control of Lepidopteran pests.

As the first such product in the market, AgBiTech CTO Paula Marçon says Surtivo Plus will be an efficacious new resistance management tool.

"In side-by-side comparison trials, Surtivo Plus performed similarly to chemical standards, and in pest management rotation programs the substitution of some chemical sprays with Surtivo Plus resulted in higher yields and/or lower costs," she says.

"Surtivo Plus is a natural product with a completely safe environmental and toxicological profile, and it does not harm beneficial insects."

With this new registration in Brazil, and the expected registration of Surtivo Plus in the US by end of 2019, AgBiTech Global CEO Peter Berweger says the company continues to invest aggressively in their industry leadership position.

"The registration of Surtivo Plus is an important achievement for the Company and for the biocontrol industry, complementing our portfolio and giving growers more choices to manage hard-to-control pests," he says.

"Our portfolio has the potential to become a mainstream foundational insecticide tool worldwide. Our current commercial focus is US, Brazil, Australia and Africa, with other markets under review."

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, visit www.paineschwartz.com.

