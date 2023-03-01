AGBT Announces Second Annual Agricultural Meeting

Organization Awards Ten Full-Ride Travel Awards to Attend AGBT Agriculture in Spring 2023

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in Genome Biology and Technology, (AGBT ), recognized as a cornerstone in the genomics research community, is hosting its second annual Agricultural Meeting (AGBT Ag) March 27–29, in San Antonio, Texas. The Agricultural Meeting is the preeminent genome science and technology conference for top global researchers, leaders, and innovators.

AGBT Ag will bring together the world's leading genome researchers, data scientists, breeders, policy influencers, funders, and technology innovators who wish to embrace opportunities to redesign terrestrial and aquatic agriculture. Because of its focus on the integration of genomics and agriculture, AGBT Ag is uniquely positioned to enable and enhance communication among stakeholders to address the escalating needs of a changing earth.

For the second consecutive year, AGBT offered 10 full-ride travel awards to enable promising graduate students, post-docs, and early-career scientists across the globe to attend the event at no cost. The scholarships cover travel, lodging, registration fees, scientific sessions, and more.

The winners are:

Charles Anthon Cadorna , Institute of Biology, Science Research Specialist, University of the Philippines Diliman

, Institute of Biology, Science Research Specialist, Diliman Simona Antonios , PhD Student, Inrae

, PhD Student, Inrae Rachael Ashby , Postdoctoral Researcher, AgResearch

, Postdoctoral Researcher, AgResearch Jenifer Camila , Godoy dos Santos, PhD Student in Genetics and Plant Breeding University of Sao Paulo / University of Wisconsin

, Godoy dos Santos, PhD Student in Genetics and Plant Breeding University of / Rebecca Clarke , Post-Doctoral Scientist, Invermay Agricultural Centre

, Post-Doctoral Scientist, Invermay Agricultural Centre Anna Goldkamp , Graduate Research Assistant, Oklahoma University

, Graduate Research Assistant, Nadia Kamal, Postdoctoral researcher, Helmholtz Munich

Emily Kathambi, PhD Graduate Student, University of Minnesota

Temitayo Olagunju , Post Doctorate, University of Idaho

, Post Doctorate, Alana Selli , MSc Student, University of São Paulo

"According to UIS data, less than 30 percent of the world's researchers are women, so we were thrilled to be able to grant 90 percent of our scholarships to young professional women from all over the world to give them the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry," said Leisa Zigman, President of AGBT.

"The purpose of AGBT's 'Next Gen Leadership Award is to open doors for people who might not otherwise be able to attend the AGBT-Ag conference. I know first-hand that this kind of recognition can really impact a career. These awards shine a light on the achievements of young researchers from diverse disciplinary and personal backgrounds," said Susan McCouch-Cornell University and Next Gen Leadership Award Committee Co-chair.

Visit here to register for the conference. Follow AGBT on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT AGBT

2023 marks the 23rd anniversary of The Genome Partnership, which convenes three of the world's most revered genome science and technology conferences; AGBT General Meeting, AGBT Ag, and AGBT Precision Health. The Genome Partnership has proudly organized the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings since 1999. The Genome Partnership, based in St. Louis, is a non-profit organization with a mission to advance research, promote education, and expand commerce. For more information, visit www.agbt.org .

Media Contact

Laura Often

Zen Media

(508) 887-3796

[email protected]

SOURCE AGBT