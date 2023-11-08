AGBT to Award 10 Full Ride Scholarships for 3rd Annual Genome Biology and Technology Conference, AGBT Agriculture

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in Genome Biology and Technology, (AGBT ), recognized as a cornerstone in the genomics research community, announced that it is once again awarding ten full-ride scholarships for promising graduate students, postdocs, and early-career researchers to attend its third annual Agricultural Meeting (AGBT Ag). AGBT Ag will take place April 15-17, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ and is the preeminent genome science and technology conference for top global researchers, leaders, and innovators.

In just the past three years, AGBT has awarded more than 250 scholarships, valued at $750,000, covering each of its prestigious meetings. The full-ride AGBT Ag scholarships will cover travel, lodging, registration, all scientific sessions, meals, access to the exhibit hall, and networking events.

Call for applications open November 8, 2023.

"This generous award package can open the doors for people who might not otherwise be able to attend the AGBT-AG conference. I know from experience that this kind of exposure can really impact a career," said Susan McCouch-Cornell University and Next Gen Leadership Award Chair. "These awards shine a light on the achievements of young researchers from diverse disciplinary and personal backgrounds."

The application requirements and criteria for a next-gen leadership scholarship include:

Identification of application's career stage

A two page resume

Novelty/interest of research finding

Quality of poster presentation

Focus area of research

Country/geographical origin

Under-represented group in science

Selected awardees will present a poster at the meeting and give a two-minute oral summary of their poster during a designated session. For an entire list of criteria and to apply visit here:

"I was fortunate to receive a scholarship to attend last year's AGBT-AG and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to meet others in the field to discuss the issues facing our changing earth," said Rebecca Clarke. "The conference allowed me to build connections, hear ground-breaking research and be a part of innovation."

The applications are due January 24, 2024.

AGBT Ag brings together the world's leading genome researchers, data scientists, breeders, policy influencers, funders, and technology innovators who wish to embrace opportunities to redesign terrestrial and aquatic agriculture. Because of its focus on the integration of genomics and agriculture, AGBT Ag is uniquely positioned to enable and enhance communication among stakeholders to address the escalating needs of a changing earth.

Visit here to register for the conference. Follow AGBT on LinkedIn and X .

ABOUT AGBT

2024 marks the 24th anniversary of The Genome Partnership, which convenes three of the world's most revered genome science and technology conferences; AGBT General Meeting, AGBT Ag, and AGBT Precision Health. The Genome Partnership has proudly organized the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings since 1999. The Genome Partnership, based in St. Louis, is a non-profit organization with a mission to advance research, promote education, and expand commerce. For more information, visit www.agbt.org .

Contact:

Laura Often

Zen Media

508-887-3796

SOURCE AGBT