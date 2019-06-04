AGC Biologics Appoints New Chief Technical Officer

BOTHELL, Wash., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial development and manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the appointment of Kasper Møller to the role of Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Møller will report to Patricio Massera, Chief Executive Officer.

Kasper joined AGC Biologics in 2006 as a Scientist at the Copenhagen facility and has held the positions of Principal Scientist (2007) and Department Manager (2008) within Process Development. Beginning in 2010, Kasper led the Upstream Process Development teams and in 2011, he led process characterization and validation activities. In 2013 - 2014, Kasper was appointed Vice President of Process Development and in 2014 – 2017, Kasper was appointed Vice President of Manufacturing. Mr. Møller has most recently served as the site head for AGC Biologics' Copenhagen facility and his role was expanded to include oversight of the Heidelberg, Germany site as well as Global Supply Chain Management and Global IT.

AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer Patricio Massera stated, "As I stepped into my role as CEO, one of my priorities was to ensure that we continue to have a strong Executive Team, committed and capable of leading us through the next phase of our growth and success. Last month, I shared that Kasper Møller would expand his role to oversee both Copenhagen and Heidelberg sites, Global Supply Chain Management and Global IT. In his new role as Chief Technical Officer, Kasper will expand his scope even further to oversee all of our sites, Bothell (Seattle), Berkeley, Copenhagen, Heidelberg and Chiba, with all Site Heads/ General Managers across the regions reporting directly to him."

Massera added, "Kasper has a deep understanding of our business after spending over 12 years at AGC Biologics in various roles. Prior to his role being expanded last month, he was the Site Head for Copenhagen and previously held VP roles in Manufacturing and Process Development. I look forward to his contributions more broadly as a new member of our Executive Team."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' extensive facility network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression — including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

