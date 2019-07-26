AGC Honored at AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Awards 2019

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium and TOKYO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global glassmaker AGC Inc. was honored at the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Awards 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 8 as the second most INNOVATIVE supplier in the category of "Chassis, Carbody and Exterior" for its technological developments made in 5G on-glass antennas. The first prize in this category went to Goodyear while AGC was the only glass supplier rewarded in this ceremony. These awards distinguish the industry's most outstanding achievements, many of which were related to the progress made in electric vehicles and connectivity. The annual event is organized by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) in collaboration with auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers.

More specifically, in the automotive sector, the AGC achievements related to 5G on-glass antennas include developing new components and providing solutions (*). In addition, on March 15, 2019, AGC Glass Europe opened a state-of-the-art facility housing anechoic chambers in Belgium. This new facility is used for developing and testing AGC technology for windows with on-glass antennas, in response to growing demand for connectivity. For Jean-Marc Meunier, Regional President of AGC Automotive Company, "This distinction gives international recognition by an independent scientific institute to the unique expertise that AGC has so far developed in automotive on-glass antennas."

Under the mid-term management plan "AGC plus-2020," the AGC Group has positioned mobility, electronics and life science business as key strategic business areas. In the field of mobility where specific solution proposals for 5G utilization are required in the future, the AGC Group has been an industry leader in the research, development, and production of automotive on-glass antennas for over 40 years.

In order to meet broad customer needs for "connected" cars in the age of IoT/AI, the AGC Group will further strengthen its system that contributes to customers from both sides of new component development and solution provision.

(*) Achievements about 5G on-glass antennas:

PRESS RELEASE dated July 25, 2018:

Success with 5G Communications Using "Vehicle Glass-Mounted Antenna" for 5G Connected Car

- World's first 28 GHz band-compatible antenna achieves 8 Gbps super high-speed communication with high-speed vehicle - http://www.agc.com/en/news/detail/1197413_2814.html

PRESS RELEASE dated May 29, 2019:

DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson Achieve World's First 5G Communication Using Glass Antenna for 28 GHz

- Thin, compact antenna enables 5G communication under difficult conditions -http://www.agc.com/en/news/detail/1199304_2814.html

AGC Automotive Europe

Based in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), AGC Automotive Europe is the European automotive glass branch of the AGC Group. The AGC Group, with Tokyo-based AGC Inc. at its core, is a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components. AGC Automotive Europe specializes in production of windows (on an OEM and replacement basis) for vehicle manufacturers. It also provides ready-to-assemble systems (fixation devices), higher value-added functional systems (antennas, sensors and heating elements) and enhanced property glazing (improved thermal, and sound and vision comfort).

For more information, go to: www.agc-automotive.com (automotive glass, OEM) and www.agc-arg.com (automotive glass, ARG).

This press release is available in English, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Spanish, Czech and Russian at www.agc-glass.eu. A short video on antenna design and validation is available on https://youtu.be/tZzTwUOLlAc.

