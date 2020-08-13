AGC Networks completes the Acquisition of Pyrios

DALLAS, PITTSBURGH, MUMBAI, India and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Networks Limited, (BSE: 500463) (NSE: AGCNET), a Global Solutions Integrator and an Essar enterprise, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pyrios Pty Limited (Australia) and Pyrios Limited (New Zealand) through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Networks Services Australia Pty Ltd and Black Box Networks Services New Zealand Ltd respectively. Pyrios is an expert in communication technology delivering customer engagement and workplace collaboration solutions.

The acquisition of Pyrios will substantially increase and strengthen AGC | Black Box presence and offerings in the Australia and New Zealand market. This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box in the UC and Contact center space and Cloud services.

"We are excited to welcome Pyrios to the AGC family," said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation. "This acquisition is a logical extension to AGC's leadership in the Unified Communication & Enterprise Communication space. Our pursuit is to remain the customer's trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services and this combination of Pyrios and AGC | Black Box will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region", Verma continued.

Mark Charlesworth, Managing Director Pyrios, said "This acquisition will see the bringing together of two complementary businesses that will provide a broader range of solutions and expertise to the Australian and New Zealand markets, and grow a rapidly expanding Customer Experience Cloud services business with the backing of a global organization."

Speaking on the occasion, Robyn O'Reilly, CEO - Pyrios said "We – the team and I are excited and look forward to integrating with AGC | Black Box and being a part of a Global leading organization offering an enhanced portfolio of solutions to our customers in the region".

Rohit Himatsingka, Senior Vice President & Head Corporate Development & Strategy, AGC Networks said "AGC's two-pronged approach of focusing on bringing the best-of-breed technology solutions to the customers and augmenting the Glocal organization through local expertise continues to be at the center of our strategic initiatives to deliver value to all stakeholders."

The current employees of Pyrios will continue to diligently serve the customers with business as usual approach and this acquisition will add additional international expertize and offering portfolio with the parentage of AGC | Black Box within the fold.

About AGC Networks:

AGC Networks (AGC) is a Global Solution Integrator representing the world's best brands in Unified Communications, Data Center & Edge IT, Cyber Security (CYBER-i), Digital Transformation & Applications including SimpleEdge and Technology Product Solutions (TPS).

AGC Networks is an Essar Enterprise. www.agcnetworks.com

About Black Box:

Black Box is a leading digital solutions provider dedicated to helping customers design, build, manage and secure their IT infrastructure.

http://www.blackbox.com

About Pyrios:

Pyrios is an expert in communications technology for contact centre and unified communications. We work with customer-driven organisations that want to delight and retain customers, and improve service, productivity and ROI. Built on 20-years of customer success, the Pyrios team stand behind some of Australasia's smartest communications technology deployments.

www.pyrios.com

