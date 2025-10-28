AGC of California Honors Safety Excellence: Winners Announced at 38th Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) announced the winners of the 38th annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA), held in partnership with HammerTech on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, during the CONSTRUCT 2025 Annual Conference at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells.

"The growth of this year's program is a testament to the deep-rooted culture of safety that defines California's construction industry," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "The companies honored through CSEA exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and care—showing that safety is a protocol and a shared value that drives innovation, strengthens our workforce, and ensures every worker goes home safely."

This year, the CSEA program experienced a notable rise in both applicants and finalists, underscoring the heightened commitment to safety and health within California's construction industry. The event brought together several hundred industry professionals—including construction executives, safety leaders, and student chapter members—to recognize the companies and individuals who exemplify the highest standards of safety excellence.

"As an industry, our mission remains centered on ensuring every worker returns home safely to their families," said Ryan Aukerman, president-elect of AGC of California and president of Griffith Company. "Safety is at the heart of everything we do—not just on the job site, but in how we support the mental and physical well-being of every employee. We know that safety is more than just procedures and equipment; it's also about promoting mental health and creating an environment where everyone feels supported. Together, we are elevating safety conversations, implementing new initiatives, and raising the bar for what it means to protect the whole worker."

The CSEA luncheon featured opening remarks from 2025 AGC of California Safety & Health Council Chair Devin Caringella, safety and health director at Clark Construction, as well as Doug Rubingh, chief sales officer with HammerTech, a key partner and sponsor of the event. Keynote speaker Deborah Ostreicher, founder of Distinguished Communications, delivered an inspiring address on team building and effective communication—emphasizing their role in building safer, more resilient jobsite cultures and boosting productivity.

AGC of California will present its prestigious Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of the Year Award during the Installation & Awards Gala on Jan. 30, 2026, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. This distinguished recognition highlights exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing safety across the construction industry, honoring individuals who exemplify excellence and an unwavering commitment to protecting the workforce.

Congratulations to the 38th Annual CSEA Winners:

INDIVIDUAL SAFETY EFFORT OF A FRONTLINE FOREMAN

Richard Castro – Hensel Phelps

INDIVIDUAL SAFETY EFFORT OF A PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT

Armando Hernandez – ISEC, Inc.

SAFETY ON A HIGH HAZARD PROJECT

Granite Construction's LAX Runway 6L-24R North Airfield Exit Taxiways and Runway Rehabilitation Project

BUILDING DIVISION UNDER 500,000 WORKER HOURS

Blach Construction Company

BUILDING DIVISION 500,000 – 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

Clark Construction Group

BUILDING DIVISION OVER 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

Hensel Phelps

HEAVY CIVIL/HIGHWAY UNDER 275,000 WORKER HOURS

Nova Group, Inc.

HEAVY CIVIL/HIGHWAY 275,000 – 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

Skanska

HEAVY CIVIL/HIGHWAY OVER 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

Granite Construction

SPECIALTY DIVISION UNDER 300,000 WORKER HOURS

Aldridge Electric

SPECIALTY DIVISION 300,000 – 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

ISEC, Inc.

SPECIALTY DIVISION OVER 1 MILLION WORKER HOURS

Murray Company

