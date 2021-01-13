AGC of California Joins with BuildOUT California: World's First Industry Association Dedicated to Sustainable Growth of LGBTQ+ Owned and Certified Businesses

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) and AGC Construction Education Foundation (www.agc-ca.org) have launched a landmark new partnership with BuildOUT California (www.buildoutcalifornia.org), the world's first industry association dedicated to the sustainable growth of LGBTQ+ owned and certified businesses. The collaboration with California's premiere organization representing the construction and contracting industry is the latest example of BuildOUT California's rapid and respected impact on its member organizations. Founded in the middle of 2020, BuildOUT has quickly become recognized at all levels of the State government and by industry leaders across the board.

"We can do better as an industry to ensure diversity and inclusion are top of mind. A focus on our LGBTQ+ affiliated members is one way we can expand those efforts," said Peter Tateishi, CEO, AGC, President, AGC CEF. "We are grateful to the AGC members who sit on our Diversity and Inclusion Task Force who are willing to share their diverse backgrounds and experiences and provide guidance on what is both appropriate and needed from AGC to make real and lasting impact in this area of industry."

"To paraphrase incoming President Joe Biden, this is a terrific way to 'build back better'," said BuildOUT California's President and Founder, Paul Pendergast. BuildOUT is an AGC Diversity and Inclusion Partner and AGC CEF Platinum Sponsor. "With so many infrastructure needs facing the Golden State, having access and input from our LGBTQ+ businesses with AGC is an incredible opportunity, and an incredible honor. This is truly a groundbreaking partnership, proof of our shared commitment to having all diverse California voices at the table."

The partnership between AGC and BuildOUT California provides a vital component to the success of building a more resilient state and strengthening industry through diversity, equity, and inclusion on jobsites, in offices, and throughout our communities. AGC is committed to acknowledging and promoting the importance of LGBTQ+ businesses and entrepreneurs to the fabric and overall success of our construction industry and state at large.

This is also a dedicated partnership to connect AGC members with LGBTQ+ owned/certified firms and allies, work together to actively promote construction careers to the diverse youth of California, and promote a zero-tolerance environment for discriminatory incidents on job sites across all industry workplaces.

"We strive to strengthen our efforts to promote a more diverse workforce and joint advocacy for economic equality at the local, state and national levels as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion," Tateishi continued. "The inclusion and recognition of our LGBTQ+ businesses and allies is a crucial part of this."

This partnership will focus on providing relevant, customized training opportunities to prepare LGBTQ+ businesses to effectively compete, bid, and perform on significant construction projects. AGC and BuildOUT California also will work together to leverage and raise necessary funding to develop, pilot, and grow programs related to all identified partnership outcomes and objectives.

"The collaboration between BuildOUT California and AGC of California is nothing short of fantastic," stated Charles Jordy, CEO of Jordy Construction, an LGBTQ+ owned/certified General Construction firm based in Denver, Colorado that recently celebrated 60 years in business. "We are looking to grow our footprint in California specifically because of this progress being made in terms of opening up real opportunities for LGBTQ+ contractors, architects, and engineers. Count Jordy Construction 'in' for taking part in this collaboration. It's going to benefit many great firms, open opportunities and add tremendous resources and talent to the California design/construction industry."

In June 2020, AGC leadership engaged in focused dialogue about opportunities to provide leadership and resources to AGC member companies on how to address issues of diversity and inclusion across their businesses and the construction industry at large. As a result, it became clear that members are seeking guidance on what is both appropriate and needed to make a true impact in this area. As a result, the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force was launched in 2020 and continues to be a guide in these efforts.

About Associated General Contractors of California

Founded in 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California has been the premier organization of choice by experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. Through dedicated advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities, AGC members receive top-tier access with state and local governments, while connecting with industry leaders through innovative programs and events. Visit www.agc-ca.org for more information.

About the Associated General Contractors of California Construction Education Foundation

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) Construction Education foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit benefit corporation dedicated to inspiring, developing, and equipping California's current and future construction workforce. Through innovative workforce development programs funded by donations, the foundation provides AGC members access to resources, support and training needed to attract, develop, and retain California's construction workforce.

About BuildOUT California

BuildOUT California is the world's first LGBT Industry Association dedicated to the sustainable growth of LGBT owned & certified businesses, and our allies, in the fields of Architecture, Engineering, Construction Services, Real Estate Development, and Related Industries. BuildOUT California's efforts are directed toward advocacy at the regional, statewide and national levels, providing relevant technical assistance & training and delivering connections that lead to measurable business growth. BuildOUT California's 21 Founders represent over 620 years of experience in the A&E/Construction industries. For more information, visit www.buildoutcalifornia.org

SOURCE AGC of California

Related Links

www.agc-ca.org

