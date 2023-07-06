AGC of California launches Culture of CARE program to bolster inclusion in the construction industry

Resources support ongoing efforts to inspire a culture shift towards diversity and inclusion in the construction workforce

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) launched Culture of CARE, a collection of resources designed to aid construction industry companies and organizations' understanding and implementation of belonging and diversity, equity & inclusion's (DE&I) best practices.

"Cultivating an inclusive environment in the construction industry is imperative to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce now and in the future," said AGC of California Chief Executive Officer Peter Tateishi. "Our Culture of CARE initiative allows our industry to work together to address long-standing underrepresentation in the construction workforce and provide an environment where every worker feels welcome and included."

"CARE" stands for "cultivate, attract, retain, and empower." The program offers actionable tools and resources to help contractors gauge current company culture and provides learning resources for both the office and in the field. Specific resources include:

Facilitator guide: Tips and best practices for delivering training sessions at your office or jobsite.

Toolbox Talks: Informational discussion guides on topics such as racism, gender identity, sexual orientation, and more.

Learning resources Assets your organization can adapt for heritage months, research tools, supplier diversity, and more.

Belonging survey: An anonymous questionnaire that assesses workers' overall sense of belonging and identifies disparities across demographics. AGC of California's DE&I team will assist companies with analysis of results, which are presented in a succinct and informative way.

Creating a culture that supports DE&I is integral to attracting and retaining an engaged workforce. According to Deloitte, 46% of companies who foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization reported an increased competitive advantage. And 69% of Gen Z said they would be "absolutely more likely to apply to a job with a company whose recruiters and values reflect a more racially and ethnically diverse workplace," according to Tallo.

"Since its launch in 2021, the AGC of California Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Steering Committee has been working to adapt AGC of America's Culture of CARE initiative to maximize its impact on the California construction industry," said Erin Volk, AGC of California's senior vice president, workforce & community development, and executive director, AGC Construction Education Foundation. "AGC of California's Culture of CARE website will serve as the hub for companies to access the tools necessary to build, reinforce and strengthen the sense of belonging for our current and future construction workforce. People have always been our greatest asset; Culture of CARE ensures that everyone feels welcomed and valued."

AGC of California, based in Sacramento, California, and the state's largest construction advocacy association that represents over 900 contractors, is dedicated to inspiring a culture shift in the construction industry. Culture of CARE resources are on AGC of California's new branded Culture of CARE website complete with actionable tools and resources.

The initiative continues AGC of California's long-term commitment to advance DE&I across the industry, membership and leadership. These efforts include the AGC of California DE&I Forum which serves as a space for companies to engage in conversations about transforming corporate structure, policies, practices, and jobsites. The forum is led by AGC of California's DE&I Steering Committee – comprised of diverse AGC of California contractor and associate members as well as external experts. The group develops policies, procedures and training to help guide the development of recommendations listed in our DE&I Task Force Report.

"I hope that creating a Culture of CARE will inspire an environment that is more innovative, efficient and mentally safe because all perspectives and ideas are considered," said AGC of California DE&I Steering Committee member and Hensel Phelps General Superintendent Ciara Seger. "The people in our industry are bright, imaginative and out-of-the-box thinkers, and we have an opportunity to tap into everyone's potential by helping to create a Culture of CARE in California."

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

About Culture of CARE

Launched in June 2023, AGC of California's Culture of CARE is an industry-wide initiative designed to promote belonging in the workplace. The program provides actionable tools and resources for the construction industry which include a company-wide belonging survey, facilitator guide, learning resources, and toolbox talks. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org/sites/culture-of-care/.

