AGC Showcases Glass-Based Smart Digital Home Concepts That Enhance User Experience--From Productivity And Performance To Wellness And Sustainability, During Display Week 2018

The show will also mark the official U.S. debut of AGC's recently announced Glass Speaker, which features embedded technology that increases the acoustic characteristics of glass. This sound-generating Glass Speaker is a new type of laminated glass with a special intermediary layer sandwiched between two glass layers, mitigating the inherent resonance characteristics of glass to enable production of clear, steady sounds over a wide range of audio frequencies, from high to low. The company created this new material as part of its efforts to achieve high-quality sound production with glass as a medium.

"Several of the concepts in AGC's Digital Home environment at Display Week bridge nature and technology in innovative ways—functionally, aesthetically, experientially, among other aspects," notes Tom Trill, president of AGC's Silicon Valley-based division ABDA (AGC Business Development Americas). "While glass has become ubiquitous, it is typically the user's first point of contact with many of today's analog and digital devices. As such, it is viewed simply as a cover, and intrinsically, a passive component. As peoples' needs and wants evolve and intensify, and infrastructure expands—glass—that 'first-point-of-contact' is moving beyond a passive interface and becoming more integral to the overall user experience."

Trill adds, "What you'll see at Display Week is our vision to reinvent this material into a smarter, active, versatile and more sustainable platform, not only for display-centric products like TVs, mobile devices and wearables, but also for other consumer, commercial and industrial uses like agritech, architecture and beyond. By leveraging our materials leadership and innovation and working closely with customers and partners, we can bring to market game-changing technology that is backed with the quality and dependability that has become our hallmark in this industry over the years."

The North American debut of AGC's glass speaker technology demonstrates the company's success to date in taking glass to new levels outside the display arena. Within the display market itself, the company's proprietary Glascene™ technology holds tremendous potential for disrupting the digital signage market. This technology can deliver myriad image projection benefits that include flexibility, scale, resolution/viewability, easy maintenance—coupled with other advantages including low power consumption, biodegradable/environmentally friendly, highly versatile footprint/space savings in comparison to big bulky monitors.

Other demonstrations within AGC's Digital Home experience at Display Week, include:

Augmented digital window, skylight and lighting walls that, when combined, create an outdoor landscape environment that moves from morning through night in tune with the user's biological clock while being in an occluded space or environment. This technology also can control a room's ambience and temperature to streamline energy usage;

Several smart rooms, including a kitchen and powder room that lets the user interface with technology in productive ways, like health monitoring/wellness tracking, multi-tasking household activities, and more.

At Display Week, AGC will also chair and deliver a number of technical presentations during the Symposium that runs parallel with the exhibits, including:

May 22 :

Session 14: Backlight Systems, Display Systems (Paper 14.2)

Session 21: 3D Light-field and Autostereoscopic, Display Systems (Session chair)

Session 14: Backlight Systems, (Paper 14.2) Session 21: 3D Light-field and Autostereoscopic, (Session chair) May 23 :

Session 25: Digital Signage, Emissive Displays/Emerging Technologies and Applications (Paper 25.4)

Session 31: Flexible Materials and Substrates, E-paper and Flexible Displays (Paper 31.4)

Session 25: Digital Signage, (Paper 25.4) Session 31: Flexible Materials and Substrates, (Paper 31.4) May 24 :

Session 56: Novel Display Technologies, Display Systems (Session co-chair)

Session 57: Advanced TFT Manufacturing Processes, Display Manufacturing (Session co-chair)

Media interested in meeting with AGC during Display Week to see the demos first hand, or to learn more about AGC's technology and roadmap, contact Marie Labrie at marie_r_labrie@yahoo.com, or drop by the AGC booth #717. For more information on Display Week, please visit www.displayweek.org

About the AGC Group

AGC Asahi Glass (also called AGC, Registered Company name: Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 50,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.5 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.agc.com/en/.

Glascene is a trademark of Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agc-showcases-glass-based-smart-digital-home-concepts-that-enhance-user-experiencefrom-productivity-and-performance-to-wellness-and-sustainability-during-display-week-2018-300650640.html

SOURCE AGC Asahi Glass