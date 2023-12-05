AGC to showcase cutting-edge glass solutions at CES 2024

AGC has been in operation for over a century, supplying innovative materials and solutions to meet the demands of the ever-changing society. As it works to shift automotive glass from simply serving as a barrier to becoming multi-functional, the company approaches its products through the lens of creating not only economic value but also social value.

"At AGC, we firmly believe that glass and performance chemicals permeate every aspect of your living environment, enabling us to drive innovation across all domains with our cutting-edge technology," said Hideyuki Kurata, CTO of AGC. "We have been refining core technologies, such as material technology, functional design, and production technology, since our foundation. With our advanced materials and solutions showcased at CES, we aim to drive innovation in the next generation of mobility. We invite you to experience them firsthand at our booth."

The products AGC will highlight at the show include:

Detection: Wideye

Wideye is an infrared, transparent and high-optical performance automotive glass for vision glazing, trims and sensor covers. It is specially crafted for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving and can be mounted on multiple vehicle parts to ensure optimal protection while maintaining a sleek design.

Connection: 5G-compatible Glass Antenna

Elegantly designed, these glass antennas are compatible with all frequencies of 5G. They can be installed from the interior side of existing window glass, thereby converting the windows into antennas. Halo.Car, an innovative Las Vegas -based EV driverless car service that uses 5G, has incorporated AGC's glass antennas, which have been used strategically to minimize communication drops.

Comfortability: Automotive Display Cover Glass

We were the first in the world to introduce automotive display cover glass. Leveraging advanced processing technology, quality, and strength, as well as the advantages of film deposition technologies such as anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coatings, we have achieved "safety," "high visibility," and "superior aesthetics." This time, we are planning to showcase large, curved displays.

CES attendees and automotive enthusiasts can visit the AGC exhibition to learn more about these innovations at Booth 6667 in LVCC West Hall Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. AGC representatives and executives will be at the booth to demonstrate the technologies and answer any questions.

About AGC

AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 57,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 2.0 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 13.2bn) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. Learn more at AGC's site and on LinkedIn .

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow @CES on social.

Appendix (List of exhibited products and technologies)

AGC

