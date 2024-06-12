AGCO Announces New Production Ag and Rural Lifestyle Dealership Locations in 2024

DULUTH, Ga., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today several new locations opened this year in its Production Ag and Rural Lifestyle dealership networks. These new locations will provide farmers and homeowners in the United States and Canada with greater access to sales, services and support of AGCO's popular agriculture equipment brands, including Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®.

Alliance Ag Opens Expansive Location in Jonesboro, Arkansas

In March, Alliance Ag Equipment opened a new 25,000-square-foot location in Jonesboro, Arkansas, that provides full sales and services for AGCO's Fendt and Massey Ferguson product lines to farmers in the vital northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri areas. The Jonesboro team includes 20 highly experienced staff members and nine field service trucks to support customers with their traditional ag, precision technologies and application needs. Alliance's other three locations also added popular AGCO product lines to their offerings, including the new Massey Ferguson 500R sprayer and Fendt track tractors.

Alliance Ag owner and President Gordon Bruff said, "We're very thankful to the farmers and retail custom application customers in northeast Arkansas and the Missouri bootheel who have supported us since 2006. They've really embraced the Fendt experience since Alliance became a full-line dealer, and our team in Jonesboro is ready to help them take their operations to the next level of production and profitability."

Canadian Expansion Continues with New AgWest and AgriLink Locations

AGCO's expansion in Canada continued with the opening of two new locations in February that provide full-line Fendt and Massey Ferguson sales and services: AgWest Ltd. opened its fourth location in Russell, Manitoba, and AgriLink Equipment opened its second location in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

New Parts-Only Stores for Convenient, Farmer-First Services

Two AGCO dealers opened Parts-Only locations to provide farmers with convenient access to critical equipment components: Agriteer in Warsaw, Virginia, and Palliser Sales in Brooks, Alberta. Parts-Only stores are one of the five new Smart Network Coverage outlet types developed and implemented as part of AGCO's FarmerCore™ strategy to bring dealership support closer to the farm. These streamlined locations stock an inventory of parts tailored to local markets. Serving as supplemental stores in a hub-and-spoke network, Parts-Only locations expand the coverage of dealer organizations with an efficient, Farmer-First approach to product support.

Rural Lifestyle Network Expands Across North America

Massey Ferguson's Rural Lifestyle network of dealerships expanded in recent months to serve the increasing number of North Americans who are moving to more rural environments for its open spaces and unique quality of life.

"Massey Ferguson has been a mainstay on professional farms for over 150 years," said Brad Arnold, AGCO's VP of Massey Ferguson, North America. "As homeowners have returned to rural settings, they've found that our straightforward, dependable and accessible solutions are also perfect for their small farms and gardens, animal maintenance and routine projects. That's exactly who our Rural Lifestyle dealers serve."

AGCO's newest Rural Lifestyle dealers include the following locations:

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its North American dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its brands and services. Recent dealership news in Colorado, Idaho, southern Illinois and Indiana are part of that strategy. Today's announcement regarding additional Production Ag and Rural Lifestyle network locations is a key component of AGCO's plan to meet those goals and deliver access to its well-known products and services to North American farmers.

