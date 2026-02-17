AGCO Brands Showcase Innovations and Autonomous Solutions at 2026 Commodity Classic

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx bring practical solutions and expert guidance to help farmers strengthen their operations in 2026.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will showcase its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ brands at the 2026 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, on February 25-27. More than 24,000 square feet of combined exhibits will highlight the brands' latest precision ag equipment, retrofit innovations and advanced autonomy solutions along with opportunities for attendees to connect with experts and learn how AGCO's farmer–focused solutions can drive productivity, efficiency and profitability across their entire operation.

"Commodity Classic gives us an ideal setting to meet with professional farmers and help them explore the newest solutions that can move their operations forward," said Mike Long, AGCO Vice President, Marketing. "Our exhibits bring together advanced equipment, retrofit technology and next–generation autonomy, all designed for farmers' real–world needs. We're excited for attendees to experience these innovations firsthand and discover how AGCO can support their productivity and success in 2026."

Fendt (booth 1181) will highlight its latest advancements in power, precision and autonomy by debuting the all-new Fendt 500 Vario® Series, combining compact size with performance, the FendtONE™ platform and smart farming capabilities for industry leading versatility. The Fendt 800 Vario Gen5 redefines productivity with its premium comfort features, including a massage seat and UltraVision LED lighting, while delivering exceptional maneuverability and fuel efficiency. Equipped with PTx Trimble™ OutRun™ grain cart and tillage solutions, the Fendt 1000 Vario Gen4 Tractor showcases the future of farming with fully autonomous operations. Attendees can also preview cleaning performance and automation updates to the Fendt IDEAL® combine.

Massey Ferguson (booths 781 and 1081) will highlight its newest advancements in dependable, straightforward equipment, now enhanced with intuitive, field–proven technology solutions like tractor implement management (TIM) and PTx FarmEngage™. The display will feature the MF 9S tractor alongside the 500R sprayer and planter, demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering practical, high–performance equipment for every operation. Massey Ferguson will also introduce MF Always Running, a built–in warranty program designed to provide predictable ownership, reduce risk and maximize uptime for today's farmers.

The PTx exhibit (booth 1681) will feature innovative products from both the Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble brands. New product highlights will be those announced at its recent Winter Conference: Precision Planting ArrowTube™, a seed orientation device, and Precision Planting SymphonyVision™ | Duo, an intelligent spraying system that allows broadcast and targeted spray in a single pass. Also on display will be PTx Trimble OutRun, a retrofit autonomy system to enhance field efficiency. Experts from PTx will be on hand for consultative conversations with growers about improvements they can make in their operation in 2026 to see yield, economic and efficiency gains.

Commodity Classic attendees can experience AGCO's full lineup of innovations by visiting the company's exhibits throughout the show. To learn more about AGCO's brands and solutions, visit AGCOcorp.com for product details, dealer information and additional resources.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

