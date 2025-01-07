AGCO Brands Win Five 2025 AE50 Awards

New farmer-focused solutions from AGCO Parts, Fendt, Precision Planting and PTx Trimble recognized for innovation and engineering excellence.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, won five 2025 AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). Each year, ASABE recognizes products from the agricultural, food and biological industries for innovation, engineering advancement and market impact. AGCO's 2025 awards include offerings from its AGCO Parts, Fendt®, Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble™ branded products, demonstrating quality across the company's product lines and confirming AGCO as a leading innovator of agriculture solutions.

"AGCO's 2025 AE50 winners build on the momentum set by our innovations of the last five years, providing farmer-focused solutions that save time, reduce costs and enhance yields," said AGCO Chairman, President & CEO Eric Hansotia. "I'm especially proud that these awards span our brands, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to addressing farmers' needs and values."

AGCO Parts Application Lift System

AGCO Parts' Application Lift System allows operators to efficiently lift and exchange application systems (usually dry to/from liquid) at their own locations, increasing machine usefulness, versatility and return on investment. Prior to this solution, additional equipment such as cranes and loaders were required for such changes, increasing cost, time, difficulty and personnel needs. The Application Lift System can leverage the adjustable suspension of the Fendt Rogator® applicator to perform most of the exchange. Optional chain hoists are available for final adjustments or lifting from machines that do not include adjustable suspensions.

Fendt ErgoSteer™ Retrofittable Steering Joystick

Fendt ErgoSteer is a retrofittable steering joystick for Fendt 500 to 1000 series tractors that provides ergonomic, precise and intuitive control for field operations. Operated with the left hand from the seat's armrest, ErgoSteer allows comfortable and efficient tractor control with minimal movement from the driver. Compatible with all FendtONE™ Profi+ wheel tractors with the latest software, ErgoSteer offers adjustable steering sensitivity and a return-to-center function for straight driving.

Fendt Momentum® 30-Foot Planter

The Fendt Momentum 30-Foot Planter brings advanced planting benefits to smaller farms, with 100-bushel seed capacity and 800-gallon liquid fertilizer capacity. Factory-installed Precision Planting options include Conceal® fertilizer openers and EMHD® for accurate liquid control. The Load Logic™ system and high flexion tires reduce compaction, and the SmartFrame™ toolbar offers 52 inches of row unit travel for uniform planting depth, leading to improved emergence and optimum yields.

Precision Planting ReconBlockage™ Sensor

Precision Planting's ReconBlockage prevents skips and yield loss when seeding and fertilizing by using acoustic sensors to detect flow variance by section, instantly alerting operators of blocked runs, which cost time and money. ReconBlockage sensors work like stethoscopes, capturing and interpreting sounds and alerting operators via a wireless app to buildup issues that would otherwise plague optical sensors.

PTx Trimble OutRun™ Autonomous Grain Cart Solution

OutRun is an autonomous solution that allows tractors to pull grain carts without drivers during harvest. It is a self-contained kit that supports older tractor models and helps maintain or improve productivity when labor is scarce. OutRun's interface allows operators to position grain carts around fields, and autonomously match speed and distance with combines for on-the-go unloading and unloading in designated zones. The solution avoids unharvested land and uses previously traveled paths to minimize soil compaction. OutRun operates using its own communication system for reliable operation regardless of cellular coverage in the field.

