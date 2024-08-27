AGCO Brings Fendt® 600 Vario® Tractor to North America

The 600 Vario will come in four models (614 Vario, 616 Vario, 618 Vario and 620 Vario), ranging from 149 to 209 rated-engine hp. With its impressive performance in a compact package, the 600 Vario is ideal for small to medium-sized farms, capable of tackling anything from row crop farming to loader work to transportation.

"With the 600 Vario available in North America, we now have a complete line of machines perfect for any task on farms of any size," said David Soliday, Senior Marketing Manager at Fendt. "The 600 Vario offers everything farmers have come to know and love about Fendt tractors, including our efficient CVT transmission, comfortable FendtONE operator station and best-in-class technology suite for those looking for a nimble, multiuse machine."

Fendt's 600 Vario features the all-new AGCO Power CORE50 4-cylinder, 5-liter engine. Combined with the Fendt iD low-speed concept, the 600 Vario achieves its maximum torque of 950 Nm at a low rpm of between 1,200 and 1,600, providing impressive performance with remarkable fuel efficiency.

The Fendt 600 also features innovative technologies that make the Vario series outstanding in the industry, including:

The optional VarioGrip automatic tire pressure control system adjusts tire pressure to reduce slippage and maximize ground pressure.

The FendtONE operator station enables state-of-the-art smart farming features, bringing machine and agronomic data together in a customizable, updatable technology suite.

The Fendt cab features a vertically continuous panoramic window for high levels of all-around visibility.

The new generation of Fendt's VarioDrive CVT ensures stress-free power transmission on any surface, precisely regulating power output to each wheel through continuous measurement.

Like all Fendt tractors, the Fendt 600 series offers a hydraulic reservoir separate from the transmission to eliminate any cross-contamination.

The Fendt 600 Vario will be available for purchase at Fendt dealerships in North America beginning in August 2024.

All Fendt tractors are covered by Fendt's industry-leading Gold Star Customer Care Program, which comes standard with a 3-year or 3,000-hour full machine warranty, including all scheduled maintenance and a guaranteed machine loan if repairs take longer than 48 hours.

To learn more about the Fendt 600 Vario, visit Fendt.com.

Fendt and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO Corporation. AGCO Power, Fendt iD, FendtONE, VarioDrive and VarioGrip are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

