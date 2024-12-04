AGCO Celebrates Grand Opening of AGCO Technician Training Center at Parkland College

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, celebrated the grand opening of the AGCO Technician Training Center at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. The new 22,000 square-foot facility is the home of the school's AGCO Agriculture Service Technician Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree program, which provides instruction specific to the company's popular machinery and precision ag technologies. Made possible by a $5 million donation from AGCO Corporation, this advanced training center is set to revolutionize diesel technology education and address the critical shortage of skilled technicians in the agricultural industry.

The new AGCO Technician Training Center at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois, is the home of the AGCO AAS program, which is registered as an official apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor. With 18,000 square feet of shop space and three state-of-the-art immersive classrooms, the facility will equip technicians with world-class skills for high-demand careers. [Photo credit: Craig Pessman, Parkland College] The grand opening of the AGCO Technician Training Center at Parkland College was held on December 3 at the school’s Champaign, Illinois, campus. The event attracted state and local officials, administrators and educators, students, dealers and key AGCO and industry leaders, who welcomed the new facility as an ideal opportunity to equip technicians with marketable skills that will keep the region’s farmers farming. [Photo credit: Craig Pessman, Parkland College] The AGCO Technician Training Center at Parkland College offers innovative educational opportunities to students and industry technicians. With AGCO’s most innovative machinery, 18,000 square feet of shop space and 3 classrooms featuring 98-inch displays, high-definition cameras, touch screen room controllers and height-adjustable instructor desks, the center offers local and remote training sessions that ensure equitable access to learning opportunities. [Photo: Craig Pessman, Parkland College]

The AGCO AAS program at Parkland College is registered as an official apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor, providing students with a unique combination of classroom learning, paid on-the-job training and nationally recognized credentials. The new facility offers state-of-the-art immersive classroom technology, 18,000 square-feet of shop space stocked with special tooling and training aids and access to some of the latest equipment from AGCO's Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ brands for a highly relevant, hands-on learning environment. The location will also host training events for AGCO's dealer network, at which student-apprentices can learn alongside veteran industry technicians.

AGCO's North American dealer network actively seeks passionate students to sponsor through internships, mentorships and post-graduate employment opportunities. The apprenticeship degree program aligns with the company's Farmer First strategy and FarmerCore™ initiative by preparing a well-trained workforce for high-demand careers that support the economic growth of farmers and their communities.

"Today's equipment and precision ag technologies require highly skilled technicians to keep our farmers farming," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President, and CEO. "This facility demonstrates AGCO's commitment to future technicians, farmers and dealers, ensuring reliable operations and successful farming across the region."

To learn more about the AGCO Agriculture Service Technician A.A.S. degree program, go to AgTechnician.com and Parkland.edu/AGCO.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. FarmerCore and PTx are trademarks of AGCO.

