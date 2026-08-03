AGCO Corporation Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation told investors its adjusted operating margin had more than doubled year-over-year. Under GAAP, the Q1 2026 operating margin was 3.4%. AGCO shares fell on July 30, 2026 following second-quarter results.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) shareholders took losses on July 30, 2026, when the stock dropped after the Company posted second-quarter revenue and earnings below expectations. If you lost money on AGCO stock, you are encouraged to click here to submit your loss information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the May 5, 2026 first-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Eric Hansotia stated that "adjusted operating margin more than doubled year-over-year to $0.94, highlighting the operating leverage inherent in the business." The Company's GAAP operating margin for the same quarter was 3.4%.

Less than three months later, AGCO reported second-quarter results that missed both revenue and earnings-per-share estimates. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning the figures AGCO presented to investors.

Investors who purchased AGCO shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AGCO Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AGCO investigation?A: Investors who purchased AGCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether AGCO Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reported profitability figures. When the Company disclosed second-quarter results below expectations on July 30, 2026, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is conducting the AGCO investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased AGCO securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do AGCO investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AGCO shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AGCO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP