Myriad Genetics Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

On May 5, 2026, Myriad Genetics management reaffirmed full-year revenue of $860-$880 million. Just three months later, the Company cut guidance to $770-$790 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance was suspended -- and MYGN shareholders absorbed the loss.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months. That is the gap between Myriad Genetics' (NASDAQ: MYGN) reaffirmation of $860-$880 million in full-year 2026 revenue and its cut of that range to $770-$790 million -- a reduction of approximately $90 million at the midpoint -- alongside the suspension of adjusted EBITDA guidance. Investors who lost money on MYGN are encouraged to submit their loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The timeline is specific. On the Q1 2026 earnings call held May 5, 2026, Chief Financial Officer Ben Wheeler stated: "We are reaffirming our full year 2026 financial guidance, including revenue of $860 million to $880 million, adjusted gross margin of 68% to 69% and adjusted EBITDA of $37 million to $49 million." On that same call, Chief Executive Officer Samraat Raha stated the Company was "expecting sequential revenue growth in the low single digits in the second quarter."

Actual Q2 2026 revenue was approximately $190.7 million -- below the prior quarter's $200.4 million, and roughly 7% to 8% below consensus estimates of approximately $206-$208 million. The $37 million to $49 million adjusted EBITDA range reaffirmed on May 5 was later suspended in its entirety.

Shareholders who purchased MYGN and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation here , or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MYGN Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Myriad Genetics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, including the May 5, 2026 reaffirmation of $860-$880 million in revenue. Guidance was subsequently reduced to $770-$790 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance was suspended.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MYGN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MYGN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the MYGN investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased MYGN securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do MYGN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MYGN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MYGN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP