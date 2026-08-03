Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Zevra investors who relied on public statements about arimoclomol's approval status faced losses after the July 24, 2026 negative opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP").

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2026, Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) shares fell approximately 24% after the European Medicines Agency's CHMP issued a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C. Investors who lost money on ZVRA are encouraged to act now as Levi & Korsinsky reviews potential securities law claims. Report your Zevra losses today or call (212) 363-7500.

The July 24 decline followed the CHMP decision announced before regular market hours. Financial media characterized the resulting decline as the stock's worst single-day percentage loss in more than five years, causing shareholders who held ZVRA into the announcement to experience the market reaction.

Levi & Korsinsky's investigation is focused on investor impact tied to Zevra's public statements about arimoclomol. On May 8, 2024, during Zevra's Q1 2024 earnings call, President & CEO Neil McFarlane stated that arimoclomol would "most likely be the only approved foundational therapy for patients with NPC."

If your Zevra investment declined after the July 24, 2026 CHMP news, submit your ZVRA loss details or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZVRA Investigation

Q: What is the ZVRA investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) regarding potential misstatements about arimoclomol. Shares fell approximately 24% on July 24, 2026 after CHMP issued a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZVRA investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZVRA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns public statements about arimoclomol, including the May 8, 2024 earnings-call statement by President & CEO Neil McFarlane that arimoclomol would "most likely be the only approved foundational therapy for patients with NPC."

Q: What do ZVRA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Investors may request a free, no-obligation evaluation from Levi & Korsinsky.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ZVRA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZVRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ZVRA losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any later investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP