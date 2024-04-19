AGCO Leader Wins 2024 Women MAKE Award

This prestigious honor recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to inspire inclusion through helping the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

"Kimberly is a strong leader on our manufacturing team," said Dave Bellefeuille, assembly, warehouse and shipping manager. "She impresses me daily with her drive, positive attitude and dedication to our customers and her team. She is a role model for our whole team on how we put the customer at the center of everything we do."

Savageau started in 2019 as a manufacturing assembler. She now coordinates all the final electronics assembly jobs at the plant, with an eye on process, product quality and safety improvements. Her work requires implementing AGCO's Team Up! Cultural Belief to ensure the correct jobs are ready to manufacture and the work product meets customer expectations. In addition, Kimberly mentors team members and supports food security in her local community.

"I am deeply grateful to be selected by the Manufacturing Institute," said Savageau. "This recognition is not just a celebration of my individual efforts but also a testament to the collective power of women making a difference. I feel empowered to continue contributing to positive change. I extend my heartfelt gratitude for this incredible acknowledgment and give a special thanks to my manager for their guidance and support throughout this journey."

The Women Make Awards celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and production careers at all levels who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. The awards provide women with the tools and motivation to pay it forward and inspire the next generation.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation