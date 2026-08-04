AGCO SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation told investors on May 5, 2026 that it was maintaining its North America and Western Europe forecasts. On July 30, 2026, the Company cut full-year 2026 revenue and EPS guidance and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-six days after telling investors it was "maintaining our forecast for North America and Western Europe," AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) cut full-year 2026 sales guidance to $10.1-$10.2 billion from $10.5-$10.7 billion and shares fell on July 30, 2026. Shareholders who lost money on AGCO are encouraged to submit their losses for review now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call held May 5, 2026, Chief Financial Officer Damon Audia stated: "We are maintaining our forecast for North America and Western Europe and adjusting our Latin American forecast from flat to down modestly in 2026." On the same call, Chief Executive Officer Eric Hansotia stated: "We are executing a deliberate and measured step-down in production as the year progresses."

On July 30, 2026, AGCO reported second-quarter results that missed both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reduced to $5.50-$5.75 from $5.80-$6.10 -- a cut of roughly 5% at the midpoint -- alongside the sales guidance reduction of approximately $450 million at the midpoint. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations concerning these statements.

Investors who purchased AGCO shares and suffered a loss are urged to have their claim evaluated at no cost, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AGCO Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the AGCO investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased AGCO securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether AGCO made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 regional demand forecasts and production plans. When the Company reduced full-year 2026 sales and EPS guidance on July 30, 2026, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AGCO investigation?A: Investors who purchased AGCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AGCO investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my AGCO shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AGCO and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com