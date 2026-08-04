MYGN SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics guided to adjusted gross margin of 68%-69% for 2026. Months later, the Company cut its revenue outlook, suspended EBITDA guidance, and MYGN shareholders absorbed the loss.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) investors are sitting on losses after the Company lowered its full-year 2026 gross-margin expectations, cut revenue guidance by roughly $90 million at the midpoint -- from approximately $860-$880 million to $770-$790 million. Shareholders who lost money on MYGN are encouraged to submit their losses for review here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On May 5, 2026, CFO Ben Wheeler stated: "We are reaffirming our full year 2026 financial guidance, including revenue of $860 million to $880 million, adjusted gross margin of 68% to 69% and adjusted EBITDA of $37 million to $49 million." On the same call, Wheeler described "improving reimbursement dynamics" and "continued progress in our revenue cycle management capabilities."

When the Company reset guidance, management pointed to reimbursement pressure, higher denials and prior-authorization requirements, collections issues, and lower average revenue per test. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was suspended entirely. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into whether the cost and reimbursement pressures underlying the revised outlook were adequately disclosed to investors when the prior guidance was reaffirmed.

Investors who purchased MYGN shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their claim evaluated at no cost . You may also call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MYGN Investigation

Q: When did Myriad Genetics allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure -- including the May 5, 2026 reaffirmation of full-year revenue, gross-margin, and adjusted EBITDA guidance -- that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Myriad Genetics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 gross-margin and profitability outlook and the reimbursement and collections conditions affecting it. When the Company lowered revenue and margin expectations and suspended adjusted EBITDA guidance, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MYGN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MYGN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MYGN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MYGN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MYGN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com