TDOC SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion in February 2026, then cut the low end by roughly $110 million months later -- and the stock fell nearly 30%. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of TDOC shareholders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A guidance reduction of $108 million at the bottom end following last quarter's slight uplift wiped nearly 30% of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shareholder value after the Company lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Shareholders who lost money on TDOC are encouraged to submit their loss information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the February 25, 2026 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Charles Divita told investors: "We expect full-year consolidated revenue to be in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion, approximately leveled with 2025 at the midpoint." The revised range announced with Q2 2026 results sits entirely below the previous range.

Investors who purchased Teladoc Health shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to learn more about the investigation or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDOC Investigation

Q: What is the TDOC investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements about the Company's forward revenue outlook. Shares were falling nearly 30% following Teladoc's full-year 2026 revenue guidance cut.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Teladoc Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reported revenue figures and how those figures were characterized relative to guidance on earnings calls.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDOC investigation? A: Investors who purchased TDOC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TDOC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TDOC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDOC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com